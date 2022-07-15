RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Umahi carries out minor cabinet reshuffle

Gov. David Umahi of Ebonyi has carried out a minor cabinet reshuffle to in his effort to ensure good governance for the people.

The state Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Mr Uchenna Orji, made this known while addressing newsmen after the state weekly executive meeting and the swearing-in of the new members in Abakaliki on Thursday.

Orji said the former Senior Special Assistant to the governor on Environment, Mr Sunday Ugwuocha, was sworn-in as substantive commissioner and deployed as Commissioner for Housing and Urban Development.

“The former Commissioner for Housing and Urban Development, Mr Clement Nweke has been redeployed to the Ministry of Project Monitoring.

“Mr Mark Onu, Special Assistant (SA) on Youth Mobilisation is now Special Assistant to the governor on drug control.

“Mr Njoku Ozoemena, Special Assistant on Solid Minerals is to be reassigned by the Deputy Governor, Mr Ofoke Kerian Emeka, SA on Attitudinal Change is to be reassigned by the Deputy Governor,” he said.

On empowerment programme, the commissioner said that the executive received the final report on the empowerment of youths and women.

“In the proposal, each beneficiary is to receive N300,000. We have approved the final list of 3,000 beneficiaries and further set up a committee to prepare a proposal for the launch of the empowerment programme.

“The executive also released N900 million for empowerment which is a by-product of the #ENDSARS.

“The beneficiaries should go to the office of the deputy governor for final verification and documentation,” he said.

Orji said that the list should be forwarded to the office of the Commissioner for Information and State Orientation for publication in at least two national dailies ahead of the disbursement flag-off .

He added that the state government will be unveiling the programme by the first week of August.

