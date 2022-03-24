RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Umahi accused of looting N6.7bn in petition to EFCC

It was further alleged that the funds were withdrawn from the state’s accounts domiciled in about nine commercial banks within the space of one week.

Ebonyi state Governor Dave Umahi

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Ebonyi State chapter has petitioned the Economic and Financial Commission (EFCC) accusing Governor David Umahi of looting the state treasury of over 6 billion naira after being sacked from office by a Federal High Court.

The petition was signed by a lawyer, Nkemakolam Okoro of Dynamic Option Chambers who claimed to be a lawyer to Ebonyi State chapter of the PDP.

The lawyer in the petition claimed that the said monies allegedly withdrawn by the governor were to fund his appeal of the court decision which sacked him from office.

According to the lawyer, the money is to be allegedly used to pay the Senior Advocates of Nigeria (SANs) who the governor has hired to appeal the matter.

The PDP, therefore, urged EFCC to stop the governor from further looting the state’s treasury.

