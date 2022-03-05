RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Ukraine: More stranded Nigerians arrive Abuja in 3rd batch of evacuation

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

The third batch of Nigerians stranded in Ukraine arrived the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport Abuja at 11:50 pm local time from Budapest, Hungary aboard Air Peace.

Ukraine: More stranded Nigerians arrive Abuja in 3rd batch of evacuation
Ukraine: More stranded Nigerians arrive Abuja in 3rd batch of evacuation

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that two aircrafts provided by the Federal Government of Nigeria were assigned to repatriate Nigerians living in the Ukraine who were caught in the middle of the Russian attacks on multiple fronts.

Recommended articles

The first aircraft which was Max Air flight 747, came with 450 Nigerians from Ukraine through Romania.

Then, Air Peace brought 183 Nigerians from Warsaw in Poland, including adults and kids and the third was also an Air Peace flight. All flights landed at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport on Friday.

This was due to many Nigerians fleeing to neighbouring countries, following Russia’s attacks on Ukraine on multiple fronts that began on Feb. 24.

NAN also reports that on Feb. 28, the Federal Government said its diplomatic mission had received a total of 256 citizens from Ukraine at Bucharest, Hungary, Poland and Romania since Feb. 27, following the invasion of Ukraine by Russia on Feb. 24, many residents, including Nigerians had been forced to flee to neighbouring countries.

However, the number of people on the third batch has not been communicated yet.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

You can't deny us access to firearms - Notorious bandit, Turji taunts govt

You can't deny us access to firearms - Notorious bandit, Turji taunts govt

China blocks access to PL matches as clubs stand with Ukraine

China blocks access to PL matches as clubs stand with Ukraine

UN Security Council condemns Russian strike on Ukraine nuclear power plant

UN Security Council condemns Russian strike on Ukraine nuclear power plant

Ukraine: More stranded Nigerians arrive Abuja in 3rd batch of evacuation

Ukraine: More stranded Nigerians arrive Abuja in 3rd batch of evacuation

#EndSARS: Catholic Priest demands N250m from police over brother’s death

#EndSARS: Catholic Priest demands N250m from police over brother’s death

Atiku salutes Obasanjo @ 85

Atiku salutes Obasanjo @ 85

Police arrest surety over failure to produce Sowore

Police arrest surety over failure to produce Sowore

2022 UTME: We may not extend deadline for registration - Registrar

2022 UTME: We may not extend deadline for registration - Registrar

2023: Nobody should feel threatened by my ambition - Tinubu

2023: Nobody should feel threatened by my ambition - Tinubu

Trending

Extradition: Former AIG advises FG to strengthen security around Abba Kyari to prevent elimination

Abba Kyari and his men (Premium Times)

Russia-Ukraine war may worsen fuel scarcity in Nigeria as oil vessels face delay on sea

Russia-Ukraine war may worsen fuel scarcity in Nigeria as oil vessels face delay on sea.

Russia-Ukraine War: 5 Nigerians fleeing to Poland declared missing [Pulse Exclusive]

Six days after Russian Invasion of Ukraine, many people are still struggling to flee Ukraine for neighbouring countries (Aljazeera)

Russian Invasion: Nigerian youths storm Ukrainian Embassy in Abuja, volunteer to fight

Photo by Ayanfe Olarinde on Unsplash