ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

UK vows to partner Enugu Govt on food production, agricultural development

News Agency Of Nigeria

The partnership would be achieved through provision of technical assistance to improve the state’s agro-allied sector.

Enugu State Governor, Dr Peter Mbah. [Twitter:@DanNwomeh]
Enugu State Governor, Dr Peter Mbah. [Twitter:@DanNwomeh]

Recommended articles

The organisation said the partnership would be achieved through provision of technical assistance to improve the state’s agro-allied sector. Dr Adiya Ode, Team Leader of the organisation, gave the assurance on Wednesday when she led a delegation on a courtesy visit to Gov. Peter Mbah, at the Government House, Enugu.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the UK body, which through its Propcom+ project, provides climate resilience programme and supports sustainable, smart agriculture and forestry transformation.

Ode said the programme was a nine-month programme which started in 2023 and ended in January 2024, with nine states benefiting from the assistance it provided. She added that the programme focused on improvement on agricultural productivity and ways to reduce conflicts over natural resources.

ADVERTISEMENT

She said that Enugu State picked interest in the programme because it saw the work they were able to do in some states like Edo. She, however, said they would provide technical assistance to the state government in areas of improved forestry resources, improved land resources of the state, and also rehabilitate the resources to produce commodities.

This, she said, included oil palm, cashew, among other agricultural produce.

You know Enugu State is one of the states that has some forest resources and some of those resources can be used for farming and for non-timber forestry.

“Enugu State is desirous of improving the management of these resources. So, Propcom+ will assist Enugu in the use of its land and its utility of forestry and provide some technical supports.

“Enugu State can work out how that forest resource is used and ensure that the commodities it produces can benefit the small holders and farmers,” she said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Responding, Mbah described the visit as a huge opportunity for Enugu State to maximise and boost the state’s agricultural production. He added that the state government was committed to the project and to the ideas of the group.

The governor, who was represented by the Secretary to the State Government, Prof. Chidiebere Onyia, said the Commissioner for Agriculture and Agro-industrialisation, Patrick Ubru, was working diligently to have a holistic plan toward technical advisory support in the area.

“We do not take it for granted that FCDO is including us in this. We want to utilise every opportunity and make sure that our relationship is mutually beneficial. This is very important to us,” he stated.

The governor also said the state would be prioritising the outcome of the intervention even as the administration anticipated more robust partnership and bigger interventions.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Governor Abiodun pays primary, secondary school students in Ogun ₦10k

Governor Abiodun pays primary, secondary school students in Ogun ₦10k

UK vows to partner Enugu Govt on food production, agricultural development

UK vows to partner Enugu Govt on food production, agricultural development

Reps condemn rampant destruction of oil & gas pipelines in Nigeria

Reps condemn rampant destruction of oil & gas pipelines in Nigeria

PDP probes alleged ₦3.7trn budget padding to uncover facts swept under carpet

PDP probes alleged ₦3.7trn budget padding to uncover facts swept under carpet

Kwara Govt aids 2,019 farmers with agricultural assets for hardship relief

Kwara Govt aids 2,019 farmers with agricultural assets for hardship relief

Nobody asked for my evidence  —  Ningi accuses Senate of silencing him

Nobody asked for my evidence  —  Ningi accuses Senate of silencing him

Alex Otti promises to distribute palliative received from FG equitably

Alex Otti promises to distribute palliative received from FG equitably

I got over ₦200m for constituency projects; all senators are not equal - Ndume

I got over ₦200m for constituency projects; all senators are not equal - Ndume

Some kidnap incidents in FCT were staged-managed - Wike

Some kidnap incidents in FCT were staged-managed - Wike

Pulse Sports

Report: Super Eagles get new coach for Ghana and Mali clash

Report: Super Eagles get new coach for Ghana and Mali clash

Osimhen misses out on N17b payday after Napoli's UCL loss to Barcelona

Osimhen misses out on N17b payday after Napoli's UCL loss to Barcelona

‘Thank you’ - Osimhen’s girlfriend Stefanie Ladewig grateful for being the mother of his child

‘Thank you’ - Osimhen’s girlfriend Stefanie Ladewig grateful for being the mother of his child

4 reasons why Victor Osimhen should choose Arsenal over Chelsea, Manchester United and PSG

4 reasons why Victor Osimhen should choose Arsenal over Chelsea, Manchester United and PSG

'The girls run faster than 10.9' - Usain Bolt responds, laughs at comparison with Kylian Mbappe

'The girls run faster than 10.9' - Usain Bolt responds, laughs at comparison with Kylian Mbappe

AFCON 2023: NFF pays Jose Peseiro ₦1.3 billion despite Super Eagles disappointing loss to Ivory Coast

AFCON 2023: NFF pays Jose Peseiro ₦1.3 billion despite Super Eagles disappointing loss to Ivory Coast

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Some of the schoolchildren that were abducted from their schools by bandits in Nigeria (FR24)

1,683 school children kidnapped in 8 years in Nigeria

Paul-Omotosho (GuardianNG)

He was a dogged democrat, a fair-minded adjudicator - Alake mourns Omotosho

The Abuja Rail Mass Transit (ARMT) project is 95% completed and will be ready for inauguration in May [NAN]

Abuja Rail Transit project nears completion, set for launch in May - Wike

Godwin Emefiele during his first court appearance on July 25, 2023 [TheCable]

Witness confirms forgery in documents Emefiele used to pay election observers $6.2m