UK to spend £16m as educational support to Nigeria's North-East

News Agency Of Nigeria

The United Kingdom (UK) on Wednesday pledged to provide educational support worth £16 million, to the North-East in 2022.

British High Commissioner to Nigeria, Ms Catriona Laing [News Diary]
British High Commissioner to Nigeria, Ms Catriona Laing [News Diary]

Alhaji Mamman Mohammed, Director-General Press and Media Affairs to Gov. Mai Mala Buni of Yobe, disclosed this in a statement in Damaturu.

The British High Commissioner to Nigeria, Catriona Laing, made the disclosure when she visited Buni on Wednesday.

The high commissioner informed Buni that over 270,000 pupils and students were targeted in the project, which included procurement of educational facilities and teachers’ training.

The high commissioner expressed satisfaction with the development strides recorded in Yobe, describing it as an impressive feat that motivated the UK government to partner with the state in education.

Laing also commended Buni for his contributions to Nigeria’s political development and stability.

The high commissioner told Buni that the UK was interested in a peaceful and successful general election in Nigeria come 2023.

Buni, also the Chairman, All Progressives Congress (APC) Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee, said the committee was working hard to reposition the party for a successful election.

“The APC conducted a very successful membership registration and revalidation exercise, we now have over 41 million registered members across the country with full details of every member.

”APC remains Africa’s largest political party and Nigeria’s ruling party with a population that will always win elections.

“Sadly, the country is facing serious security challenges because the nation’s security forces were left ill equipped by successive administrations while poverty and illiteracy bred a population ready for recruitment into criminal activities.

“But the Buhari administration is now equipping the nation’s security, buying fighter jets and other arms to combat the security challenges.

“The achievements recorded in agriculture, power sector, railway transportation, roads reconstruction and elimination of petroleum scarcity among others, are excellent legacies of the Buhari administration,” Buni said.

News Agency Of Nigeria

