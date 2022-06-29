UK to spend 6.2m Pounds on health, education in Kano State

He made the declaration at the 2nd Mutual Accountability Framework Strategic Dialogue meeting between Kano State government and the FCDO.

He said positive strides had been taken in the mutual accountability framework because in 2021 FCDO committed five million pounds in support of Kano State’s development ambitions.

Pycroft explained that the Mutual Accountability Framework and the Strategic Dialogue were clear statements of UK’s commitment and support to the government and people of Kano State.

Gov. Abdullahi Ganduje, who declared the meeting open, said it aimed at reviewing the commitment of the 1st Kano Mutual Accountability Framework signed in 2021.

The 2021 framework was designed to ascertain the journey so far with regard to implementation of key activities.

“The framework sets out the reform initiatives the Kano State government introduced and the support the FCDO will provide to drive overall growth and development of Kano State.

“The revised framework will continue to monitor concrete reforms that will support good governance, improvement in economic recovery, investment and also reduce poverty through human capital development.

“This is particularly in health, education and social protection,’’ he said.

The governor was represented by his deputy, Dr Nasiru Gawuna.

He assured the UK-FCDO and other development partners that Kano State government was fully committed to the success of the Kano Mutual Accountability Framework.

Gawuna launched the policy documents on Development Plan, Social Protection, Food and Nutrition and Multi Sectoral Plan of Action on behalf of Ganduje.