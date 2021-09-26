UK to relax COVID-19 restrictions for travellers from Nigeria in October

The British High Commissioner to Nigeria, Catriona Laing, said that there would be a single red list of countries and territories where stricter rules would apply from October 4, 2021.

She said, “The ‘rest of the world’ list will include countries currently on the UK’s amber list, such as Nigeria.

“The UK is committed to opening up international travel and we are using our COVID-19 vaccination certification process to enable those wishing to enter the UK to do so safely.

“We know this matters hugely to many people in the UK and in Nigeria — the extensive people-people ties between our two countries are at the heart of our bilateral relationship.”

While confirming the authenticity of the the vaccines being administered in Nigeria, Laing urged Nigerians to disregard the claim that COVID vaccines administered in the country were not approved.

She said, “The UK strongly supports the work of the Nigerian health authorities and Nigeria’s vaccination campaign, and strongly encourages all eligible residents in Nigeria to get vaccinated. Only once we are all vaccinated can we end the spread of COVID-19.

“I would like to emphasise that any statements that COVID-19 vaccines administered in Nigeria are not approved by the UK are completely untrue.”