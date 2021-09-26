RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

UK to relax COVID-19 restrictions for travellers from Nigeria in October

Authors:

bayo wahab

The British High Commissioner to Nigeria urges Nigerians to disregard the claim that COVID vaccines administered in the country were not approved.

Heathrow Airport. (Reuters)
Heathrow Airport. (Reuters)

The government of the United Kingdom has promised to relax COVID-19 travel restrictions for travellers from Nigeria next month.

Recommended articles

The British High Commissioner to Nigeria, Catriona Laing, said that there would be a single red list of countries and territories where stricter rules would apply from October 4, 2021.

She said, “The ‘rest of the world’ list will include countries currently on the UK’s amber list, such as Nigeria.

“The UK is committed to opening up international travel and we are using our COVID-19 vaccination certification process to enable those wishing to enter the UK to do so safely.

“We know this matters hugely to many people in the UK and in Nigeria — the extensive people-people ties between our two countries are at the heart of our bilateral relationship.”

While confirming the authenticity of the the vaccines being administered in Nigeria, Laing urged Nigerians to disregard the claim that COVID vaccines administered in the country were not approved.

She said, “The UK strongly supports the work of the Nigerian health authorities and Nigeria’s vaccination campaign, and strongly encourages all eligible residents in Nigeria to get vaccinated. Only once we are all vaccinated can we end the spread of COVID-19.

“I would like to emphasise that any statements that COVID-19 vaccines administered in Nigeria are not approved by the UK are completely untrue.”

She maintained that the United Kingdom recognised the Oxford-AstraZeneca, Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson and Johnson COVID-19 vaccines used in Nigeria, irrespective of where they were manufactured.

Authors:

bayo wahab bayo wahab

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Striking doctors give FG 72 hours to pay withheld salaries

IPOB vows to enforce sit-at-home order on October 1 to reject Independence anniversary

UK to relax COVID-19 restrictions for travellers from Nigeria in October

INEC Chairman explains why dead Nigerians’ names are still on voter register

Lagos COVID-19 infections surpass 76,000

Nigeria records 3 new COVID-19 deaths, 477 new infections

President Buhari says Nigeria is working to provide electricity to 5m households by 2030

Sanusi says Nigeria’s economy is about to collapse

Lagos receives Guinness World Records certificate for largest cupcakes mosaic

Trending

Nigerian protesters insult themselves in New York as Buhari prepares to address UNGA

Protesters in New York as Buhari attends 76th UNGA (TheCable)

'We must wake up,' Gombe Governor Yahaya says VAT collection by states is a wake-up call

Governor Inuwa Yahaya of Gombe State [PM News]

Osinbajo believes that young people will solve Nigeria's problems

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo SAN attends the Nigerian University of Technology and Management’s Founding Class of 2021 Scholars Graduation Program in Lagos, Nigeria. 18th Sept, 2021. Photos; Tolani Alli

Sanusi says Nigeria’s economy is about to collapse

Former Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Lamido Sanusi (Council on Foreign Relations)