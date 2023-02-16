ADVERTISEMENT
UK tells citizens to avoid banks, ATMs, 23 states in Nigeria

Ima Elijah

"We advise travellers in Nigeria to exercise their judgement, including being aware of any large crowds or potential disturbances..."

Protesters block the airport road (Omoyele Sowore)
Protesters block the airport road (Omoyele Sowore)

The United Kingdom has issued another travel advice to its citizens in Nigeria, the second in four months.

In the advisory issued on Wednesday, February 15, 2023, the Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office, FCDO, warned against areas where there are banks and ATMs.

Why UK citizens should be careful: It noted that the Central Bank of Nigeria’s redesigning and issue of new N200, N500 and N1000 notes has led to shortages of cash.

The UK further advised its citizens to ensure notes provided by currency exchange vendors are valid for the duration of their travel to Nigeria.

Beware of violence in the South: There have been outbreaks of violence in some Southern states as a result of cash shortages, with a risk of other urban areas being impacted across the country.

“We advise travellers in Nigeria to exercise their judgement, including being aware of any large crowds or potential disturbances,” the FCDO said.

There has been a spike in criminal activity: The U.K. observed a spike in criminal activity, advising its nationals to take extra precautions particularly when withdrawing cash in crowded spaces, and during night time hours.

High risk states that should be avoided: They were also cautioned against travels Borno, Yobe, Adamawa, Gombe, Kaduna, Katsina, Zamfara, Delta, Bayelsa, Rivers, Akwa Ibom and Cross River States.

Expect restrictions on movement: The advisory said ahead of the general elections movement restrictions may be enforced while there is heightened risk of protests and violence.

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

