UK resumes work and study visa applications processing in Nigeria

In a statement posted on its verified Twitter handle, the mission said that the services would be available via the TLS website and can be purchased when making a VAC appointment.

“From January 24, TLS will resume offering some Priority Visa (PV) Services in our Nigerian visa application centres. PV services will only be available to customers applying at VACs in Nigeria in work and study routes. These services will only be available via the TLS website and can be purchased when making a VAC appointment.” the statement reads in part.

Recall that on Monday, January 10, 2022, the United Kingdom Mission in Nigeria announced a temporary suspension of the Flexi Appointment, known as the walk-in service, at its Visa Application Centres.

In its statement, the mission explained that the move was to ensure the safety of its customers who stand outside the Visa application centres.

It added that visa applicants would not be attended to if they appear before their appointment date.