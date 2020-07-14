The British High Commission in Nigeria says its Visa Application Centres (VACs) will resume services from July 28, 2020.

Visa services had been shut down months ago in reaction to the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Nigeria, the United Kingdom, and the rest of the world.

The High Commission announced on Tuesday, July 14 that its centre in Abuja, and two centres in Lagos will reopen in two weeks, as part of the phased resumption of services by UK Visas and Immigration.

"You must have an appointment to visit a VAC and will not be admitted without one," the statement read.

The statement noted that appointment booking table has already been opened for applicants to submit new visa applications.

Applicants who visit the centres will be required to provide a body temperature reading, wear a mask, and respect social distancing guidelines, as advised by authorities.

"If you have already submitted a visa application and are awaiting a decision from UK Visas & Immigration, you will be contacted shortly by our staff regarding your application status and passport collection options," the commission said.

Visa applicants who opt for courier service have been advised that delivery of documents could take longer than usual due to the disruption of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Applicants were also advised to familiarise themselves with new rules that have been implemented for people entering the UK because of COVID-19.