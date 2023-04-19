UK reiterates commitment to free education for Nigerian students

Boma Amieyeofori, Chevening Programme and Communication Officer in Nigeria, made this known at the welcome ceremony for the Chevening scholars.

The scholars were hosted at the residence of the British Deputy High Commission, Ikoyi, Lagos.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Chevening is a UK Government’s global scholarship programme, funded by the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) and partner organisation.

The scholarships support study at UK universities, mostly a one-year taught master’s degrees, for individuals with demonstrable potentials to become future leaders, decision makers and opinion formers.

Amieyeofori said that the scholars were fully funded in their various scholarships programmes in UK where they would got world-class education with the intention of coming back to the country to make impacts.

“We had over 8,000 Nigerians who applied for the scholarship and 50 scholars were selected which includes three people with disabilities.

“It is extremely important that people with disabilities are selected because the UK embraces all kinds of people as they are top priorities in all ramifications,” she said.

Amieyeofori noted that Chevening has over 50,000 alumni globally which helps in networking.

“A Chevening scholar is different from others because you get to meet an alumni network of over 50,000 people globally and 1,500 locally.

“This in turn helps and aids in networking which provides limitless careers and job opportunities,” she said.

In his remarks, Ben Llewelyn-Jones, British Deputy High Commission in Lagos, urged the scholars to take advantage of the opportunity.

“I urge all the scholars to make use of this opportunity to have a positive impact on the society.

“The skills acquired while in the UK should be used to build networks that would translate into creating positive lasting changes,” he said.

A beneficiary of the scholarship, Janet Zagah, expressed her excitement at the completion of her master’s degree programme in the UK.

She commended the UK government for the skills set acquired while studying overseas.

“My experience was nothing short of breathtaking as I was able to acquire various skill sets during my one-year programme.

“I’m glad I was given the opportunity to further my studies in the UK and I would use the experience to impact the country in a positive way,” he said.

Daniel Nwaeze, another beneficiary, noted that the experience gained would enable him to take his career to higher levels.

He noted that he would impact the society positively with his skill set.