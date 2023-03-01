UK Prime Minister Sunak congratulates Tinubu on election victory

Sunak's message comes few hours after the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) issued Certificate of Return to the President-elect and his Vice.

Taking to his verified Twitter page on the evening of Wednesday, March 1, 2023, the British PM congratulated the president-elect and emphasised that the relationship between the United Kingdom and Nigeria remains strong.

He also expressed his readiness to work with the newly-elected president in the area of security and trade in order to create prosperity for the two countries.

Sunak's tweet read: "Congratulations to @officialABAT on his victory in Nigeria. The UK-Nigeria relationship remains strong. I look forward to working together to grow our security and trade ties, opening up opportunities for businesses and creating prosperity in both our countries."

Pulse reported that INEC Chairman, Mahmood Yakubu earlier in the day announced Tinubu as the winner of the closely-fought contest after edging the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, Atiku Abubakar and Labour Party's Peter Obi into second and third places respectively.

The former Lagos State governor polled 8,794,726 votes and won in 12 out of the 36 states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).