ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

UK Prime Minister Sunak congratulates Tinubu on election victory

Nurudeen Shotayo

Sunak said he's looking forward to working together with Tinubu to grow trade and security ties between Nigeria and the United Kingdom.

Rishi Sunak
Rishi Sunak

Recommended articles

Sunak's message comes few hours after the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) issued Certificate of Return to the President-elect and his Vice.

Taking to his verified Twitter page on the evening of Wednesday, March 1, 2023, the British PM congratulated the president-elect and emphasised that the relationship between the United Kingdom and Nigeria remains strong.

He also expressed his readiness to work with the newly-elected president in the area of security and trade in order to create prosperity for the two countries.

Sunak's tweet read: "Congratulations to @officialABAT on his victory in Nigeria. The UK-Nigeria relationship remains strong. I look forward to working together to grow our security and trade ties, opening up opportunities for businesses and creating prosperity in both our countries."

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse reported that INEC Chairman, Mahmood Yakubu earlier in the day announced Tinubu as the winner of the closely-fought contest after edging the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, Atiku Abubakar and Labour Party's Peter Obi into second and third places respectively.

The former Lagos State governor polled 8,794,726 votes and won in 12 out of the 36 states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Atiku scored 6,984,520 votes and while Obi recorded 6,101,533 votes.

Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo is a journalist with special interest in politics, sports, and digital marketing. You can hit him up via nurudeen.shotayo@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

UK Prime Minister Sunak congratulates Tinubu on election victory

UK Prime Minister Sunak congratulates Tinubu on election victory

Security will be better in governorship election – Lagos CP

Security will be better in governorship election – Lagos CP

My victory is for all Nigerians committed to a greater society –Tinubu

My victory is for all Nigerians committed to a greater society –Tinubu

Governorship: No agreement between Tinubu, Makinde - APC

Governorship: No agreement between Tinubu, Makinde - APC

Presidential, National Assembly polls largely peaceful – GEW observers

Presidential, National Assembly polls largely peaceful – GEW observers

You've demonstrated ability to build bridges - Osinbajo congratulates Tinubu

You've demonstrated ability to build bridges - Osinbajo congratulates Tinubu

LAUTECH gets approval to admit more students into medical programme

LAUTECH gets approval to admit more students into medical programme

Tinubu’s victory confirmation of Nigerians’ trust in APC – Nasarawa Gov

Tinubu’s victory confirmation of Nigerians’ trust in APC – Nasarawa Gov

How Ebonyi residents reacted to Tinubu’s emergence as President-elect

How Ebonyi residents reacted to Tinubu’s emergence as President-elect

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Oyibo Chukwu was killed while returning from a campaign rally. (PG)

How Oyibo Chukwu, LP candidate in Enugu was killed and burnt 2 days to election

IrokoTV CEO, Jason Njoku and APC House of Reps member, Akin Alabi.

IrokoTV CEO loses N1m Peter Obi bet to APC House of Reps member

Simon Ekpa.

BREAKING: IPOB leader, Simon Ekpa arrested in Finland ahead of 2023 elections

The Supreme Court of Nigeria (Business Day)

BREAKING: Supreme Court fixes March 3 for judgement on redesigned naira notes