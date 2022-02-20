RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

UK Minister, Vicky Ford, set for maiden visit to Nigeria

The British Deputy High Commission in Lagos says Mrs Vicky Ford, the UK Minister for Africa, Latin America and the Caribbean, will visit Nigeria from Feb. 21.

Vicky Ford, the UK Minister for Africa, Latin America and the Caribbean. [NAN]
Vicky Ford, the UK Minister for Africa, Latin America and the Caribbean. [NAN]

The Press and Public Affairs Officer of the Commission, Miss Ndidiamaka Eze, in a statement in Lagos, said the visit would be Ford’s first visit to Nigeria.

Eze said the visit would build on the UK-Nigeria partnership and strengthen strong security, anti corruption and economic ties.

She said that the minister would hold meetings with the Federal Government, state governors, faith leaders, civil societies and business leaders.

Eze said the minister would announce new UK investments in support of small and medium enterprises and signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) in relation to anti-corruption.

She quoted the minister as saying: “I am looking forward to being in Nigeria for the first time as Nigeria is a valued friend and partner of the UK, a country with whom we want to forge closer ties including on trade, development, economic, environmental and security issues.”

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Ford became the Minister for Africa, Latin America and the Caribbean in December 2021.

She was first elected as the Conservative Member of Parliament in 2017.

