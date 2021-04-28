UK minister blames Climate change for insecurity in Nigeria

According to him, these issues which are linked to climate change will be elaborated on during the Glasgow Climate Change Conference 2021, tagged COP26.

Duddridge said that from the herders’ crisis in Nigeria or Sahel to other crisis, a common denominator was lack of arable lands and water.

“The broader point of a lot of these conflicts, whether it is the Fulani in Nigeria or the Sahel, it is about land and it is about resource.

“That resource is contracting with Climate Change so the UK government is very keen through COP 26 to highlight the problems in Africa.

“Africa is bearing the brunt of climate change, the shrinking of the Lake Chad, the desertification of potentially arable land, to make sure people have sustainable futures.

“If that land is not there, if that water is not there, if those young men do not have jobs, there would be further instability,” he said.

He said that all the factors which he had listed were all connected but stressed that it was not limited to Africa alone as other countries had their own similar issues which may be labeled differently.