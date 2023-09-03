ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

UK granted 132,000 visas to Nigerians in first half 2023 — Envoy

News Agency Of Nigeria

Baxter reiterated that change in the rules of students bringing dependents was a necessity, based on an international challenge.

UK Visa & Immigration
UK Visa & Immigration

Recommended articles

He revealed the number in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos on Thursday.

Baxter, however, could not readily give the total number of applications received from Nigerians during the period.

“In the first half of the year, we granted approximately 132,000 visas, and those are all sorts of visas which include visit, work and study visas.

ADVERTISEMENT

“In the previous full year before that, we issued about 324,000. The UK, in that year, issued about three million visas, and of those three million visas, 324,000 were issued to Nigerians, which is about 10 percent.

“ If you think about Nigeria’s population, relative to the world, that’s actually a higher proportion of Nigerians taking up those visas and coming to the UK which I view is a good thing.

“The UK has a huge number of Nigerian students in the country, and in terms of foreign students in the UK, Nigeria is second only to India.

“We welcome and value the many Nigerians that we have coming to the UK to study or settle, as long as they are coming through legal routes, and it is important that the country’s rules are followed and respected,” he said.

Baxter reiterated that change in the rules of students bringing dependents was a necessity, based on an international challenge.

ADVERTISEMENT

“ In 2019, Nigerian students going to the UK brought in 1,500 dependents. By 2022/2023, that number had risen to 52,000 dependents, that’s a massive increase.

“ Nigeria is not unique, as it has happened for many other countries and indeed, this change on the dependents is an international challenge.

“It is not surprising that a country, Britain in this case, that is facing that kind of change to the numbers of people coming in the country, wants to look at the policy and would want to change and amend their policy.

“This is definitely not a case of saying that we don’t want students to come, we definitely want students still to come, and the new policy would come in in January 2024.”

He explained that UK government reviews its visa fees on a regular basis, noting that increments are taken when it becomes a necessity.

ADVERTISEMENT

“What the British government has decided to do is they review fees all the time, and they’ve decided that because of the cost of processing visas, those costs that people applying for visas need to pay should go up as well.

“The other thing that I think is probably not often recognised is that, for some of those people who are going to the UK and are in some limited circumstances, those people will access services when they are in the UK and those services cost money.

“So, part of the money out of the fees in the visa process will be to pay for those services that in certain circumstances, some people may need to access when they’re there. So for me, that’s an entirely justifiable thing.

“But I completely understand it is important for us to explain it so people understand reasons for increment,” he said.

He advised the public to always apply for visa well ahead of their scheduled travels, noting that there are processes and time frames in granting visas.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Why Nigeria’s power privatisation is not working – Energy Consultant

Why Nigeria’s power privatisation is not working – Energy Consultant

UK granted 132,000 visas to Nigerians in first half 2023 — Envoy

UK granted 132,000 visas to Nigerians in first half 2023 — Envoy

Lagos govt warns residents against crossing Blue Rail track

Lagos govt warns residents against crossing Blue Rail track

Naira will return to its glorious days against dollar - Pastor Adeboye

Naira will return to its glorious days against dollar - Pastor Adeboye

None of my ministers can approve over ₦25m without my consent, Obasanjo

None of my ministers can approve over ₦25m without my consent, Obasanjo

Sen. Ashafa mourns ex-Lagos commissioner for Housing, Bosun Jeje

Sen. Ashafa mourns ex-Lagos commissioner for Housing, Bosun Jeje

Sani orders security agencies to hunt down perpetrators of Kaduna mosque killing

Sani orders security agencies to hunt down perpetrators of Kaduna mosque killing

8.3m persons in need of humanitarian interventions in North-East – Minister

8.3m persons in need of humanitarian interventions in North-East – Minister

Army promises to restore nightlife, security to Imo

Army promises to restore nightlife, security to Imo

Pulse Sports

Cristiano Ronaldo called out on Twitter for hawking herbal drink

Cristiano Ronaldo called out on Twitter for hawking herbal drink

Greenwood: Manchester United outcast finally finds a home in Getafe

Greenwood: Manchester United outcast finally finds a home in Getafe

‘One of the nicest men’- Ex-Liverpool star explains why Odemwingie’s move to QPR failed

‘One of the nicest men’- Ex-Liverpool star explains why Odemwingie’s move to QPR failed

Deadline Day Recap: Fulham announce Iwobi, PSG sign Kolo Muani deal, Barca announce Cancelo and Felix all the DONE deals!

Deadline Day Recap: Fulham announce Iwobi, PSG sign Kolo Muani deal, Barca announce Cancelo and Felix all the DONE deals!

Fabrizio Romano: 13 Amazing facts you should know about football's no.1 Transfer guru ahead of Deadline day

Fabrizio Romano: 13 Amazing facts you should know about football's no.1 Transfer guru ahead of Deadline day

Fabrizio Romano: 13 Amazing facts you should know about football's no.1 Transfer guru ahead of Deadline day

Fabrizio Romano: 13 Amazing facts you should know about football's no.1 Transfer guru ahead of Deadline day

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Portable

Why NBA invited Portable to perform at corporate event

Minister of Sports Development, Sen. John Enoh during his inspection tour of National Stadium, Surulere, Lagos. [NAN]

Why I relocated my office to MKO Abiola National Stadium, Abuja – Minister

Pastor Prosper Igboke. [Punch]

Anambra pastor jumps from 2-storey building after lover jilted him, dies

Governor Abba Yusuf of Kano State. [Twitter:@Kyusufabba]

Kano Govt takes FG to court over harassment of state anti-corruption agency