ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

UK govt congratulates Tinubu, asks FG to fix electoral lapses

Nurudeen Shotayo

The United Kingdom government also commended Nigerians for their participation in the general elections on Saturday.

President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.
President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

Recommended articles

Tinubu scooped the highest number of votes cast and met the constitutional requirement of winning 25% of votes cast in two-third out of the 36 states of the federation to emerge winner of the Saturday, February 25, 2023, presidential election.

Announcing the results in the early hours of Wednesday, March 1, 2023, Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, said the former Lagos State governor polled 8,794,726 votes.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)’s Atiku Abubakar recorded 6,984,520 votes to finish second, while Peter Obi of the Labour Party garnered 6,101,533 votes to finish third.

Yakubu has also presented Certificate of Return to Tinubu and Vice President-elect, Kashim Shettima, on Wednesday afternoon.

ADVERTISEMENT

Reacting to the development via a statement issued by Foreign Secretary, James Cleverly, the UK praised the Nigerian electorate for coming out exercise their democratic rights.

Cleverly also urged aggrieved opposition parties to explore legal means to correct any anomalies recorded during the exercise.

The statement read: The United Kingdom commends Nigerian voters for their participation in the presidential and National Assembly elections and for their patience and resilience in exercising their democratic rights. We congratulate the President-elect, Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

“We note the position of opposition parties on the election outcome and the concerns expressed by observer missions and civil society about the organisation of the process, including delays and technical challenges.

“We encourage the authorities to examine all concerns carefully, take action to resolve outstanding issues and focus on delivering the will of the Nigerian people.”

Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo is a journalist with special interest in politics, sports, and digital marketing. You can hit him up via nurudeen.shotayo@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

UK govt congratulates Tinubu, asks FG to fix electoral lapses

UK govt congratulates Tinubu, asks FG to fix electoral lapses

I’m happy Tinubu’s presidency is happening in my lifetime  — Babangida

I’m happy Tinubu’s presidency is happening in my lifetime  — Babangida

UK Prime Minister Sunak congratulates Tinubu on election victory

UK Prime Minister Sunak congratulates Tinubu on election victory

Security will be better for governorship election – Lagos CP

Security will be better for governorship election – Lagos CP

My victory is for all Nigerians committed to a greater society –Tinubu

My victory is for all Nigerians committed to a greater society –Tinubu

Governorship: No agreement between Tinubu, Makinde - APC

Governorship: No agreement between Tinubu, Makinde - APC

Presidential, National Assembly polls largely peaceful – GEW observers

Presidential, National Assembly polls largely peaceful – GEW observers

You've demonstrated ability to build bridges - Osinbajo congratulates Tinubu

You've demonstrated ability to build bridges - Osinbajo congratulates Tinubu

LAUTECH gets approval to admit more students into medical programme

LAUTECH gets approval to admit more students into medical programme

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Oyibo Chukwu was killed while returning from a campaign rally. (PG)

How Oyibo Chukwu, LP candidate in Enugu was killed and burnt 2 days to election

IrokoTV CEO, Jason Njoku and APC House of Reps member, Akin Alabi.

IrokoTV CEO loses N1m Peter Obi bet to APC House of Reps member

Simon Ekpa.

BREAKING: IPOB leader, Simon Ekpa arrested in Finland ahead of 2023 elections

The Supreme Court of Nigeria (Business Day)

BREAKING: Supreme Court fixes March 3 for judgement on redesigned naira notes