The UK government issued the warning two days after gunmen attacked the US embassy officials in the Ogbaru Local Government Area of Anambra State.

The victims, five male officials of the US embassy and four armed police escorts from Lagos were on a mission to assess the impact of erosion in Ogbaru when they were attacked.

It is against this background that the UK government issued an advisory on Thursday, May 18, 2023, warning its citizens not to go near Anambra State.

The advisory also warned against travel to Delta, Bayelsa, Rivers, Akwa Ibom, Rivers and Cross River states.

It reads, “The FCDO advises against all travel to the riverine areas (i.e. the river and swamp locations accessible by boat, but not by road) of Delta, Bayelsa, Rivers, Akwa Ibom and Cross River states.

“The FCDO advises against all but essential travel to Abia State and non-riverine areas of Delta, Bayelsa and Rivers states and now also to Anambra state in the Ogbaru area, close to Delta State.

“This follows an attack on a US diplomatic convoy on May 16, 2023. The incident is under investigation.”

The advisory added, “Secessionist groups are active in the South-East and attacks and violent clashes often occur with the military and other security forces.

It further clarified that “foreign nationals are not normally targeted, there is a risk you could be caught in an attack”.

UK citizens in Nigeria are, therefore, urged to be alert to local government announcements and media reporting to stay safe.

Meanwhile, the Police Command In Anambra State has said that two suspects have been arrested in connection with the killing of officials of the US embassy.