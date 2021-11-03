UK firm trains Nigerian senators on optimising nation-building potentials

Others are, Sen. Akon Eyakenyi, Sen. Mpigi Barinada, Sen. Nora Daduut, Sen. Odebiyi Tolulope, and Sen. Suleiman Kwari.

The statement affirmed that the senators of the ninth Nigerian Assembly had a very engaging and insightful time during the Legislative Development Programme organised by TEXEM from Oct. 11 to Oct. 15 at Birmingham, UK.

Topics deliberated upon by faculties at the training include, Trilemma in the world economy: A developing country example, and Strategic Leadership in the digital age for Government.

Others are, Need for Innovation in Governance: Lessons and Insights from Successes and Failure, and Fostering a Culture of Innovation in the Legislature.

The faculties include Prof. Paul Griffith, the world’s first Management Professor to lead a team that launched a rocket to space and Prof. Rodria Laline, Founding Director of the Harvard University Maximise Your Board’s Potential programme.

Others are award-winning strategist par excellence Ambassador Charles Crawford and Board advisor par excellence Ambassador Dr Rachel Aron.

The statement announced that the methodology adopted by TEXEM was time tested and well-proven, turning learning into a memorable experience.

It added that, TEXEM’s process was rigorous while designing the programme to be fun through videos, group and individual activities, peer to peer learning, observation practice, self-reflection and games.

“This methodology has helped TEXEM challenge assumptions and provided requisite insights to the distinguished senators to optimise their impact and achieve enduring success.

“The five-day legislative-executive development programme was characterised by four presentations daily, class and group activities.

“Other pedagogical activities included a simulated fire-side panel session for questions and answers chaired by TEXEM’s founder, British – Nigerian, Dr Alim Abubakre; and games, starting from the second day.

“The first day achieved team building (storming, norming, forming and performing) via a featured Cadbury World’s tour and a trip to Shakespeare’s birthplace.

“During the visits, sessions were delivered by Gerald Baldwin, General Manager of Cadbury and Roberta Kay Davies,” the statement elaborated.

It noted that the curriculum was designed such that each day’s topic was a build-up on the previous days’ leading to a climax delivered on Day 5.

The statement affirmed that this equipped the participants with the necessary skill sets to impact their organisation by developing winning strategies for inclusive success despite the present global challenges.

One of the senators, Eyakenyi noted at the end of the training that “there’s hope for a better change in future when we put into practice what we learnt,”.

Another participant, Daduut remarked that “coming from the legislative expectations of me, I have acquired new strategies and applications in managing challenges and objectives of my office as a senator,”.

A faculty, Laline also spoke on the Nigerian senators.

“If they maintain the momentum and use the many insights gleaned during the one-week programme, they could collaborate with the different tiers of government and thrive.

“Strategic and visionary leadership in government could help Nigeria achieve inclusive growth for enduring success despite the plethora of challenges,” she said.

Another faculty, Aron remarked that ”I thoroughly enjoyed working with the delegates from the National Assembly. They were engaging, thoughtful, eager to learn and great fun”.

“TEXEM organisation was very efficient, and the day proceeded smoothly. It was a pleasure to work with the company and the delegates,” she added.

Sen. Suleiman and Sen. Tolulope delivered the vote of thanks at the end of the deliberations, according to the statement.

All the participants attested to the fact that the legislative development was timely and relevant to the economic and social situation Nigeria is currently facing.

They stated that if all they learnt were implemented in their various designations, Nigeria would experience a positive economic and social outlook.

TEXEM is a leading consulting firm that is passionate about educating senior executives and African leaders.