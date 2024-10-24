ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Uju Kennedy breaks silence after dismissal as Minister of Women’s Affairs

Segun Adeyemi

Interestingly, reports indicated that some workers in the Ministry of Women's Affairs celebrated the news of her dismissal, reflecting a divided sentiment within the ministry's ranks.

Minister for Women Affairs, Uju Kennedy-Ohanenye [Punch]
Minister for Women Affairs, Uju Kennedy-Ohanenye [Punch]

Recommended articles

Kennedy-Ohanenye was one of five ministers discharged in the reshuffle, which included Lola Ade-John (Tourism), Jamila Bio Ibrahim (Youth Development), Tahir Mamman (Education), and Abdullahi Muhammad Gwarzo (Housing and Urban Development).

In a heartfelt statement posted on X (formerly Twitter) on Thursday, October 24, Kennedy-Ohanenye expressed her gratitude for the opportunity to serve in the federal cabinet.

"I write to express my sincere gratitude to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for the opportunity to serve as a Minister of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. It has been an honour and a privilege to contribute to the development of our Nation," she said.

ADVERTISEMENT

READ ALSO: Adelabu survives cabinet shake-up amid grid collapse backlash

She also thanked Senator Oluremi Tinubu, the First Lady, for her guidance and support during her tenure.

"Her kindness and encouragement have been instrumental to my success," she noted.

Kennedy-Ohanenye appreciated the Nigerian people for their trust, stating, "Your unwavering support has been a constant source of inspiration."

READ ALSO: Nigerians demand more action as President Tinubu begins cabinet revamp

ADVERTISEMENT

Interestingly, reports indicated that some workers in the Ministry of Women's Affairs celebrated the news of her dismissal, reflecting a divided sentiment within the ministry's ranks.

Kennedy-Ohanenye concluded her message with a pledge to continue contributing to Nigeria's progress, reaffirming her commitment to serving the country in any capacity she can.

"I remain committed to serving my country and will continue to do my utmost to contribute to its progress and prosperity," she stated.

Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. He has over a decade of experience covering political events, civil societies, military, courts, and metro. Reach him via segun.adeyemi@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Uju Kennedy breaks silence after dismissal as Minister of Women’s Affairs

Uju Kennedy breaks silence after dismissal as Minister of Women’s Affairs

Sydani Tower: Contemporary Corporate Architecture in the Heart of Abuja

Sydani Tower: Contemporary Corporate Architecture in the Heart of Abuja

FG confirms NNPCL repayment process to clear $6bn debt

FG confirms NNPCL repayment process to clear $6bn debt

Nigerian food prices experience massive hike in September – Report

Nigerian food prices experience massive hike in September – Report

Adelabu survives cabinet shake-up amid grid collapse backlash

Adelabu survives cabinet shake-up amid grid collapse backlash

Nigerians demand more action as President Tinubu begins cabinet revamp

Nigerians demand more action as President Tinubu begins cabinet revamp

Sanusi to crown first son with prestigious title held by deposed emir in Kano

Sanusi to crown first son with prestigious title held by deposed emir in Kano

We'll not accept scrapping of Niger Delta Affairs Ministry - Clark tackles Tinubu

We'll not accept scrapping of Niger Delta Affairs Ministry - Clark tackles Tinubu

Gov Alia suspends Attorney General for joining Benue to suit challenging EFCC’s legality

Gov Alia suspends Attorney General for joining Benue to suit challenging EFCC’s legality

Pulse Sports

Super Eagles legend Nwankwo Kanu's 19-year-old 'boy' makes team of the week on European debut

Super Eagles legend Nwankwo Kanu's 19-year-old 'boy' makes team of the week on European debut

Victor Osimhen inches away from breaking Cristiano Ronaldo's record

Victor Osimhen inches away from breaking Cristiano Ronaldo's record

'Galatasaray should release videos of Osimhen training' — Turkey football experts wants rest of Lig to learn from Nigerian ace

'Galatasaray should release videos of Osimhen training' — Turkey football experts wants rest of Lig to learn from Nigerian ace

'Kiss the league goodbye' - Fans tell Mourinho after going 8 points behind Osimhen's ballistic-inspired Gala

'Kiss the league goodbye' - Fans tell Mourinho after going 8 points behind Osimhen's ballistic-inspired Gala

Alex Iwobi, Ahmed Musa, and the top 10 most capped Super Eagles players of all-time

Alex Iwobi, Ahmed Musa, and the top 10 most capped Super Eagles players of all-time

CAF Awards: 9 Nigerians that have won the prestigious the ‘African Footballer of the Year’ award

CAF Awards: 9 Nigerians that have won the prestigious the ‘African Footballer of the Year’ award

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Navy captures 2 smugglers with 350kg of fertilisers headed for Cameroon with speed boat

Navy captures 2 smugglers with 350kg of fertilisers headed for Cameroon

Tinubu and Matawalle [The Spectacles]

Northern elders endorses Tinubu approach to insecurity

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu

We didn't agree on ₦85k - Lagos workers react to Sanwo-Olu's minimum wage offer

Vice-President Kashim Shettima [Presidency]

Nigeria ready for business - Shettima woos Swedish investors