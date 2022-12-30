ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

UITH doctors commence 5-day strike over assault on colleague

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Association of Resident Doctors (ARD), University of Ilorin Teaching Hospital (UITH), on Friday commenced five days total strike over assault on one of its members.

Protesting resident doctors (The Next Edition)
Protesting resident doctors (The Next Edition)
ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

According to him, the members also demand for the presence of armed security personnel at all emergency points within the hospital for the safety of their lives.

He explained that a resident doctor on emergency duty was assaulted by patient relatives along with other members of staff while resuscitating their patients.

The ARD-UITH president lamented that this is one of several episodes of physical assault on their members in 2022, with no culprit prosecuted to a logical conclusion, and several other assaults that have occurred on healthcare workers in the last few months within the hospital.

He stated further that the index patient was a known patient in the facility being managed for a terminal illness.

“He was rushed to the Emergency Unit of the hospital on Dec. 27 at about 7 a.m. He was promptly attended to and admitted for emergency management by the medical team on emergency duty.

“The necessary management plan was prescribed including some required investigations and his primary managing team was notified through a written consult and phone call,” he said.

Ijaiya explained further that contrary to misinformation, the patient was alive and was just stabilised by the same doctor when the relatives assaulted him.

He added that unfortunately despite the best efforts of the managing team, the patient passed away in the early hours of Dec. 28, while also condoling the family on the loss.

He recommended the immediate provision of posters and banners all around the hospital to discourage any form of assault on healthcare workers.

“Security agents should ensure proper prosecution of the culprits to prevent further assault,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the members carried placards with inscriptions such as: “#ARD says No to Violence”, “#Healthwokers lives matter”, and “#Protect us, as we protect you!”.

Reacting to the development, Elizabeth Ajiboye, the Head Corporate Affairs Unit of UITH, appreciated the peaceful resolution of the problem but frowns at avoidable friction between relatives and healthcare givers.

She stated that the management would do all that is necessary, including legal redress, to solve the problem.

According to her, such incidences of attacks in the past led to serious injuries to healthcare givers and that the hospital management would no longer tolerate any such harassment and assault from patients’ relatives and friends.

Patients and their relatives are strongly advised to always channel their grievances through the SERVICOM Unit of the hospital rather than resort to verbal abuse and violence in seeking redress to observed lapses or ethical breaches on the part of members of staff of the hospital.

“We once again reiterate our commitment to the delivery of quality healthcare services to our patients, while we covet their unalloyed cooperation,” said the spokesperson.

Ajiboye also disclosed that management has released the corpse of Alhaji Solihu, whose three relatives were alleged to have assaulted a doctor of the hospital.

She stated that the management reviewed the matter and magnanimously decided to release the corpse to the relatives for burial.

“However, further investigations and possible prosecution of the arrested persons linked with the doctor’s assault would continue to its logical end,” she assured.

News Agency Of Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Police arrest 810 suspects in Nasarawa State

Police arrest 810 suspects in Nasarawa State

UITH doctors commence 5-day strike over assault on colleague

UITH doctors commence 5-day strike over assault on colleague

2023: Miyetti Allah endorses Tinubu, Gov. Sule

2023: Miyetti Allah endorses Tinubu, Gov. Sule

Obi signs condolence register for Obiozor, says he is a great leader

Obi signs condolence register for Obiozor, says he is a great leader

Police kill suspected kidnapper in Delta, rescue victim

Police kill suspected kidnapper in Delta, rescue victim

Female soldier abducted in Imo hasn't been rescued - Nigerian Army

Female soldier abducted in Imo hasn't been rescued - Nigerian Army

Fourth Mainland Bridge to be completed in 2027 – Lagos govt

Fourth Mainland Bridge to be completed in 2027 – Lagos govt

Tinubu: Be ready for your political obituaries - Dino warns G5 Governors

Tinubu: Be ready for your political obituaries - Dino warns G5 Governors

3 challenges aspiring techies face and how to overcome them easily

3 challenges aspiring techies face and how to overcome them easily

ADVERTISEMENT
2023 General Election Count Down!
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
February 25, 2023
Election Day!
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Carnival in Calabar

Famous Calabar Carnival ends in a pool of blood, 7 dead, 29 injured

Muslim sects occupy Kaduna Church service on Christmas day. [sunnewsonline]

Muslim sects occupy Kaduna Church service on Christmas day

Bashir Mangal. [intelregion]

Max Air CEO, Bashir Mangal, is dead

Omobolanle Raheem.

Raheem: Council boss renames street after lawyer killed by Lagos cop