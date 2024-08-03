UI, UNILORIN, BUK listed among 6 institutions that received students loan

The list was released on the official X handle of the fund on Saturday.

The institutions include the University of Ibadan, Bayero University, Kano, University of Ilorin, University of Benin, University of Maiduguri and Federal University, Dutsinma, Katsina State.

The fund disbursed ₦853,775,000 to Bayero University, Kano, ₦589,001,500 to the University of Maiduguri and ₦304,961,800 to the Federal University, Dutsinma, Katsina State.

Further details showed that the University of Ibadan got ₦201,114,650, the University of Ilorin got ₦52,897,890, and while University of Benin got N24,412,500.

The fund had earlier in a statement said that the strategic effort aimed to ensure that students, who really needed the funds, could continue their education by lowering the burden of financial constraints.

“So far, six of the 12 institutions have received full payment of their institutional fees, covering over 20,000 students.

“The total amount disbursed to these institutions stands at approximately ₦2,026,163,340.