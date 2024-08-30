ADVERTISEMENT
UI students’ rejects fee hike, stages overnight protest, demand reversal

News Agency Of Nigeria

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that to show their disapproval, the students staged an overnight protest from 10:20 pm to 2 am.

The President of the union, Bolaji Aweda; Vice-President, Bolutife Aboderin, and Secretary, Daniel Elemide in a statement, rejected the new fees.

“We reject the decision made by the council. We are embarking on a boycott of classes until our demands are fulfilled.

“We demand a reversal of the increase. The students demand that the school fees portal should be shut down within 24 hours until our demands were met,” they said.

The union leaders urged students to use social media platforms to mobilise others on the #UIFEESMUSTFALL and #SAVEUITES until their demands are met.

NAN reports that the governing council of the university on Thursday, approved the increment in school fees of students of the university from 100 to 400 level and also fixed the deadline for payment.

In a statement signed by the Registrar and secretary to the council, G.O. Saliu and available to UCJUI, the decision was reached at the inaugural meeting of the committee held earlier on Thursday and it considered the new levy as recommended by the Senate of the University.

Students who have not yet completed their registration, the council said, were advised to do so on or before September 4.

“Consequently, students who are yet to pay and complete their registration exercises are advised to do so, on or before September 4, to enable departments to download lists of registered students, in preparation for the First Semester Examination,” the release read in part.

Additionally, the council urged students to take advantage of financial aid such as the Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFUND) and various scholarships offered by the University and other benefactors to assist indigent students.

The council also made it clear that there would be no extension of the registration deadline, as the portal will be closed after the specified date.

“Council equally directed that students be encouraged to take advantage of the students’ loan fund (NELFUND) and sundry scholarships instituted by the University and other well-meaning philanthropists, to cater for indigent students.

“Above is for strict adherence as the portal will not be opened after the deadline,” the release further clarified.

NAN reports that the deadline for the payment of school fees was initially suspended, following the July protest.

News Agency Of Nigeria

