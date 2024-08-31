ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

UI management shuts school for 3 weeks after fee increments protests

News Agency Of Nigeria

According to him, all students have been directed to vacate the campus by 2.00 p.m. on Saturday in strict compliance with the management’s directives.

Students of the University of Ibadan at the school gate (Guradian)
Students of the University of Ibadan at the school gate (Guradian)

Recommended articles

The institution’s registrar, Ganiyu Saliu, announced the break in an internal memo obtained by the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Ibadan on Saturday.

According to him, the break will be from Saturday to Sept. 20.

Saliu said the break, approved by the Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Kayode Adebowale, on behalf of the Senate, was decided upon at the management meeting with the Students’ Union on Friday.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, the registrar says the break will give the students ample time to complete their online registrations.

“The 2023/2024 first semester examinations will start on Sept. 23 and the portal for registration will be closed on Sept. 20.

“There will be no re-opening of the portal for fee payment or course registration after Sept. 20.

“Students who do not register appropriately will not be allowed to write examinations,” he said.

According to him, all students have been directed to vacate the campus by 2.00 p.m. on Saturday in strict compliance with the management’s directives.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The halls of residence will be reopened for students from noon on Sept. 20,” he said.

NAN recalls the students began an indefinite protest on Thursday following the university’s decision to increase school fees as approved by its senate and upheld by the institution’s Governing Council.

The council, chaired by Chief Adebisi Akande, considered the reviewed schedule of levies for newly admitted and returning undergraduate students in the 2023/2024 academic session during its inaugural meeting.

It sympathised with the students but noted that the review was necessary given the current economic realities and the university’s commitment to ensuring quality teaching and research.

It, however, encouraged students to take advantage of the Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFUND) and sundry scholarships instituted by the university and other well-meaning philanthropists.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

'Any attempt to rig will spark revolution' - APC warned ahead of Edo guber poll

'Any attempt to rig will spark revolution' - APC warned ahead of Edo guber poll

Nigeria borders will soon open for commercial activities - Lagos Rep

Nigeria borders will soon open for commercial activities - Lagos Rep

UI management shuts school for 3 weeks after fee increments protests

UI management shuts school for 3 weeks after fee increments protests

Flood destroys 2517 houses,1000 hectares of farmland in Gombe

Flood destroys 2517 houses,1000 hectares of farmland in Gombe

Soludo’s road projects boost investment, agriculture - Anambra residents

Soludo’s road projects boost investment, agriculture - Anambra residents

Lagos govt sets up panel to investigate Akwa Ibom CP's death after surgery

Lagos govt sets up panel to investigate Akwa Ibom CP's death after surgery

Nigeria, Indonesia sign palm oil cooperation agreement

Nigeria, Indonesia sign palm oil cooperation agreement

Reactions as Akpata claims Tunde Ednut, Rufai's polls show he'll win in Edo

Reactions as Akpata claims Tunde Ednut, Rufai's polls show he'll win in Edo

Nigeria, UK civil services collaborate to enhance reforms

Nigeria, UK civil services collaborate to enhance reforms

Pulse Sports

Bruno Labbadia: 5 things to know about the new Super Eagles manager who has been sacked nine times

Bruno Labbadia: 5 things to know about the new Super Eagles manager who has been sacked nine times

Osimhen, Boniface missing - Top 10 most educated Nigerian footballers of all time

Osimhen, Boniface missing - Top 10 most educated Nigerian footballers of all time

NFF appoints former Bayern Leverkusen manager as Super Eagles coach

NFF appoints former Bayern Leverkusen manager as Super Eagles coach

Is Noni Madueke still eligible to represent Nigeria’s Super Eagles?

Is Noni Madueke still eligible to represent Nigeria’s Super Eagles?

Mikel deserved it - Chelsea fans back Nicolas Jackson for telling Super Eagles legend to shut up

Mikel deserved it - Chelsea fans back Nicolas Jackson for telling Super Eagles legend to shut up

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Chairman of the EFCC, Ola Olukoyede [Punch Newspapers]

You're expected to be paid from legitimate source, EFCC boss warns lawyers

First-ever delivery of mpox vaccines in Africa outside of clinical trials arrives in Nigeria. [Credit WHO]

Nigeria becomes first in Africa to receive mpox vaccines – WHO

A heavily armed military convoy of the Nigerian Army pass through a checkpoint. [Getty Images]

DPO killed in gun attack at Zamfara military checkpoint

Seyi Tinubu

Seyi Tinubu launches initiative to help 600,000 sick Nigerians monthly