UI management shuts school for 3 weeks after fee increments protests

The institution’s registrar, Ganiyu Saliu, announced the break in an internal memo obtained by the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Ibadan on Saturday.

According to him, the break will be from Saturday to Sept. 20.

Saliu said the break, approved by the Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Kayode Adebowale, on behalf of the Senate, was decided upon at the management meeting with the Students’ Union on Friday.

However, the registrar says the break will give the students ample time to complete their online registrations.

“The 2023/2024 first semester examinations will start on Sept. 23 and the portal for registration will be closed on Sept. 20.

“There will be no re-opening of the portal for fee payment or course registration after Sept. 20.

“Students who do not register appropriately will not be allowed to write examinations,” he said.

According to him, all students have been directed to vacate the campus by 2.00 p.m. on Saturday in strict compliance with the management’s directives.

“The halls of residence will be reopened for students from noon on Sept. 20,” he said.

NAN recalls the students began an indefinite protest on Thursday following the university’s decision to increase school fees as approved by its senate and upheld by the institution’s Governing Council.

The council, chaired by Chief Adebisi Akande, considered the reviewed schedule of levies for newly admitted and returning undergraduate students in the 2023/2024 academic session during its inaugural meeting.

It sympathised with the students but noted that the review was necessary given the current economic realities and the university’s commitment to ensuring quality teaching and research.