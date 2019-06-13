The management of the University of Ibadan has announced that the cut-off mark for admission into the institution remains 200 for candidates who chose the Premier University in the 2019 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).

The university announced this following a policy meeting on Tuesday, June 11, 2019, at Gbogan in Osun state where JAMB declared 160 as the cut-off mark for 2019/2020 university admission.

According to reports, some educationists have criticised the cut-off mark, saying it is ridiculously low. Some of the also argued that it is an indication of the falling standard of education, The Nation reports.

On its part, the University of Ibadan has also frowned at the UTME score benchmark, saying it will have nothing to do with it.

The Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Idowu Olayinka, in a statement said the cut-off mark for admission into the university remains 200.

He said, “For the avoidance of doubts in the minds of our prospective admission seekers, their parents and guardians, our alumni and alumnae and the general public, the minimum mark for any course at the University of Ibadan, and all its Affiliated Institutions, remains 200 out of the maximum of 400.

“This has been the position of the Senate of the University since the matriculation examinations into Nigerian Universities commenced in 1978.”

In 2017, when JAMB first reduced the cut-off mark for admission into universities across the country to 120, Olayinka vowed that the University of Ibadan would not admit any student, who scored less than 200 in the Unified Tertiary and Matriculation Examinations.