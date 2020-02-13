The President made his feelings known in a congratulatory message by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, in Abuja on Thursday.

He commended the former Permanent Secretary for his services to the nation, “starting out early as a journalist and climbing the administrative ladder to serve many Nigerian leaders, public institutions and most recently, heading the 2015 Transition Committee.’’

According to him, Joda’s simplicity, diligence and dedication to the well-being of his fatherland, stand him out always, while his courageous position of always counselling leaders to follow the path of justice, peace and unity of the nation remains remarkable.

President Buhari applauded the eminent statesman for remaining a role model and inspiration to upcoming generation of leaders by constantly upholding honesty and integrity.

The President prayed almighty God to grant the administration and boardroom guru good health and strength to keep serving his country and humanity.