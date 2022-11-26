RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Ugwuanyi visits Enugu community affected by farmers-herders clash

News Agency Of Nigeria

Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State, has visited Eha Amufu communities where clashes between farmers and herders led to the death of some villagers.

Enugu state Governor, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi

The governor was accompanied by Commissioner of Police, Ahmed Ammani, Garrison Commander, 82 Division of the Nigerian Army, Brig. Gen. M.K Ibrahim, and the Anglican Bishop of Nike Diocese, Rev. Christian Onyeka-Onyia.

The visit took them to Mgbuji community and different forests in the area, and markets, village squares and other locations in Eha Amufu.

He interacted with the people to ascertain causes of the recurring crisis in the area with a view to addressing them.

Ugwuanyi sympathised with the people and assured them of his administration’s commitment to their safety and wellbeing, as well as permanent resolution of the crisis.

Members of the community, in separate remarks, appreciated the governor for the rare visit at night and his commitment to ending the farmers-herders issues in Eha Amufu.

They pointed out that Ugwuanyi was the first governor to visit Eha Amufu over the lingering crisis and thanked him for the N10 million he released for the immediate needs of the victims, among other interventions.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Ugwuanyi, had on Nov. 23, released N10 million for the immediate needs of displaced victims of the clashes and medical bills of those in hospital.

News Agency Of Nigeria

