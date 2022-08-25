RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Ugwuanyi swears in 2 new commissioners

News Agency Of Nigeria

Gov. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State, on Wednesday, swore-in Mr Peter Okonkwo and Mr Jideofor Ebeh as commissioners.

Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State. [Twitter/@GovUgwuanyi]
Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State. [Twitter/@GovUgwuanyi]

The ceremony was held at the Executive Council Chamber of the Government House, Enugu.

Okonkwo hails from Nsukka Local Government Area (LGA) while Ebeh is an indigene of Isi-Uzo LGA.

The oath of office was administered by the Solicitor-General and Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Justice, Mr Victor Emeribe and witnessed by House Speaker Edward Ubosi.

Others were the State Chairman of PDP, Mr Augustine Nnamani, the member representing Enugu East-Isi-Uzo Federal Constituency, Mr Cornelius Nnaji and a former member of the House of Representatives, Mr Kingsley Ebenyi.

Other dignitaries that witnessed the event included the Secretary to the State Government, Prof. Simon Ortuanya, the Deputy Chief of Staff to the Governor, Prof. Malachy Okwueze, the Chairman, Isi-Uzo LGA, Mr Obiora Obeagu and others.

The News Agency reports (NAN) reports that Ugwuanyi had on Aug. 16 nominated the duo as commissioners and forwarded their names to the House of Assembly for confirmation.

News Agency Of Nigeria
Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Flood displaces hundreds in Adamawa community

Flood displaces hundreds in Adamawa community

Datti Baba-Ahmed believes social media will vote in 2023

Datti Baba-Ahmed believes social media will vote in 2023

9 cases of Monkey Pox confirmed in Abia State

9 cases of Monkey Pox confirmed in Abia State

FG, States, LGCs share N954.085bn for July

FG, States, LGCs share N954.085bn for July

DIA accredits 13 foreign defence Attaches, Advisers

DIA accredits 13 foreign defence Attaches, Advisers

Ugwuanyi swears in 2 new commissioners

Ugwuanyi swears in 2 new commissioners

Shutdown: Kwara Govt pays outstanding N22.5m NBC fee

Shutdown: Kwara Govt pays outstanding N22.5m NBC fee

Osun: Police arrest 7 suspects for allegedly attacking NURTW official

Osun: Police arrest 7 suspects for allegedly attacking NURTW official

PDP Crisis: Atiku to meet Wike in London today

PDP Crisis: Atiku to meet Wike in London today

Trending

Sowore kicked as Abuja mob attacked bishop who attended Shettima's unveiling. [Daily Trust]

Sowore kicked as Abuja mob attacked bishop who attended Shettima's unveiling

National Broadcasting Commission (NBC)

NBC revokes licenses Of AIT, Silverbird TV, 50 other broadcast stations

Auwa Barde, the young inventor who built a robot that works with exoskeleton remote control in Kano. [NAN]

Kano teenager invents robot working with exoskeleton remote control

Deborah Samuel

Deborah Samuel: US honours student murdered over 'blasphemy' in Sokoto