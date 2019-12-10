A Nigerian national has reportedly been taken into custody for holding three ladies hostage in his apartment.

Daily Monitor reports that the ladies who are students of Makere University of Business School (MUBS), had visited the Nigerian whose identity is yet-to-be-disclosed in his home in Mutungo, Nakawa Division, in Kampala, where he held them hostage for over 10 hours.

According to Kampala Police Spokesperson, Fred Enanga, the suspect invited his Ugandan girlfriend, who he met five days ago to his home.

After being invited, the girlfriend then honoured the visitation alongside two of her other friends on Saturday, December 7, 2019.

Enanga stated that around 9:00 pm, the ladies asked him to leave but he insisted that they stay around.

The police spokesman added that the suspect reportedly confiscated the ladies' mobile phones around 10:00 pm, locked them inside the house and left.

It was gathered that one of the girls held hostage had an extra phone, which she used to inform her other friends, who rushed to Kinawataka Police Station to file a case, explaining how their colleagues were being held captive by a man.

Kinawataka police sent a message to Jinja Road Policing Division, which immediately launched a hunt for the students throughout the entire night of Saturday.

The suspect was however said to have returned around 7:00 am the following day, after which he released the trio.

With the help of the victims, the police were able to locate the suspect’s home, which led to his arrest for unlawful confinement.

"We arrested him on charges of unlawful condiment. The suspect had actually invited his girlfriend who came in the company of two other girls at his rented home in Mutungo. The girls were there up to around 9pm. These are university students. He unlawfully confined them from 9pm up to 7am. For 10 hours, these three girls found themselves in a very vulnerable situation that anything could have happened on them. We managed to arrest the suspect, who's a Nigerian national," Enanga said.

The suspect, according to Enanga, said he hadn’t abducted the students but he kept them in his house for fear that they could be hurt by thugs in the area if he had allowed them to move alone during night hours.