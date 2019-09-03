The national youth leader of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Udeh Okoye, has been kidnapped by gunmen in Enugu State.

The spokesperson of the Enugu State Police Command, Ebere Amaraizu, said he was kidnapped at gunpoint while he was on his farm at Ohumagu, Agbaogwugwu area of the state on Monday, September 2, 2019.

The 41-year-old is a former member of the Enugu State House of Assembly who was elected the PDP national youth leader in 2017.

Amaraizu said police officers are already on the trail of the kidnappers to secure Okoye's freedom.

Nigeria has been been dealing with a rise in insecurity over the past year with many kidnappings and killings recorded across the country.

The Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, disclosed on Monday that a total of 1,154 kidnapping suspects have been arrested since January 2019.