Prof Jesse A. Otegbayo, the Chief Medical Doctor of the University College Hospital (UCH) in Ibadan has tested positive for coronavirus.

This according to TheNation was disclosed in a statement personally signed by him.

Otegbayo said his coronavirus test result returned positive on Saturday, March 28, 2020, adding that all staff members who have been in contact with him have been advised to immediately go on self-isolation.

The statement reads, “On Monday 23rd March, we commenced a 12man quarterly board meeting which was meant to last 5 days in the hospital, we observed social distancing and other precautionary measures for covid-19 as much as possible.

“However, on Wednesday morning, one of us presented with what appeared to be symptoms of covid-19, his samples were immediately taken for test and the meeting called off.

“His results returned positive on Friday morning and every participant (including me) immediately went into self-isolation while our samples were also taken for test.

“Unfortunately, my result returned positive on Saturday afternoon and I remain in isolation as I am not symptomatic. All staff who have been in contact with me and other participants during this period have been advised to immediately proceed on self-isolation pending the time they get tested.

“Covid-19 is spreading faster than we think and I enjoin everyone to take precautions. If one person has it, then a gathering of two becomes dangerous. Stay at home, avoid unnecessary outing and stay safe.”

In the last 12 hours, Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna state and the Comptroller-General of Immigration, Muhammed Babandede have both tested positive for coronavirus.