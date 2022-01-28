UAE finally lifts flight restriction on Nigeria

The countries had been placed on restrictions as part of the country’s measures to limit the spread of the coronavirus. The lifting of the restrictions is supposed to take effect from Saturday, January 29.

The announcement to lift the ban was made public by the UAE’s National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA) which was in charge of limiting the spread of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus that held a valid threat around December when travel restrictions began to include Nigeria, Kenya, Tanzania and Ethiopia.

The instructions then had read, “The excluded categories should present a negative COVID-19 test obtained within 48 hours of departure and a Rapid-PCR test at the airport within six hours of departure whenever possible and another PCR test at the airport upon arrival to UAE,”.