The United Arab Emirates has announced on Wednesday that it will now lift its flight restrictions on Nigeria and a handful of other African countries like Botswana, Congo Republic, Eswatini, Ethiopia, Kenya, Lesotho, Mozambique, Namibia, South Africa, Tanzania, and Zimbabwe.
UAE finally lifts flight restriction on Nigeria
The middle eastern country has now lifted restrictions it claims were part of measures to curb COVID-19 spread.
The countries had been placed on restrictions as part of the country’s measures to limit the spread of the coronavirus. The lifting of the restrictions is supposed to take effect from Saturday, January 29.
The announcement to lift the ban was made public by the UAE’s National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA) which was in charge of limiting the spread of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus that held a valid threat around December when travel restrictions began to include Nigeria, Kenya, Tanzania and Ethiopia.
The instructions then had read, “The excluded categories should present a negative COVID-19 test obtained within 48 hours of departure and a Rapid-PCR test at the airport within six hours of departure whenever possible and another PCR test at the airport upon arrival to UAE,”.
The new instructions will however make this one stop being mandatory after the new one takes effect on Saturday.
