RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

UAE finally lifts flight restriction on Nigeria

Authors:

Seye Omidiora

The middle eastern country has now lifted restrictions it claims were part of measures to curb COVID-19 spread.

UAE finally lifts flight restriction on Nigeria
UAE finally lifts flight restriction on Nigeria

The United Arab Emirates has announced on Wednesday that it will now lift its flight restrictions on Nigeria and a handful of other African countries like Botswana, Congo Republic, Eswatini, Ethiopia, Kenya, Lesotho, Mozambique, Namibia, South Africa, Tanzania, and Zimbabwe.

Recommended articles

The countries had been placed on restrictions as part of the country’s measures to limit the spread of the coronavirus. The lifting of the restrictions is supposed to take effect from Saturday, January 29.

The announcement to lift the ban was made public by the UAE’s National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA) which was in charge of limiting the spread of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus that held a valid threat around December when travel restrictions began to include Nigeria, Kenya, Tanzania and Ethiopia.

The instructions then had read, “The excluded categories should present a negative COVID-19 test obtained within 48 hours of departure and a Rapid-PCR test at the airport within six hours of departure whenever possible and another PCR test at the airport upon arrival to UAE,”.

The new instructions will however make this one stop being mandatory after the new one takes effect on Saturday.

Authors:

Seye Omidiora Seye Omidiora

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

UAE finally lifts flight restriction on Nigeria

UAE finally lifts flight restriction on Nigeria

Tinubu flies to London 'to rest' weeks after declaring presidential ambition

Tinubu flies to London 'to rest' weeks after declaring presidential ambition

Humanitarian community needs $2bn for 15m people in Nigeria, others — UN

Humanitarian community needs $2bn for 15m people in Nigeria, others — UN

Stop seeing politics as dirty, Gov. Diri urges Christians

Stop seeing politics as dirty, Gov. Diri urges Christians

Lagos announces traffic diversion at Yaba axis for rail construction

Lagos announces traffic diversion at Yaba axis for rail construction

Funding, major challenge in road construction — Fashola

Funding, major challenge in road construction — Fashola

Ondo records over 50 cases of Lassa fever in Jan

Ondo records over 50 cases of Lassa fever in Jan

Task force recovers 500 cows, sheep from fleeing bandits in Niger

Task force recovers 500 cows, sheep from fleeing bandits in Niger

Sanwo-Olu says it’ll take 3 years to complete 4th Mainland Bridge

Sanwo-Olu says it’ll take 3 years to complete 4th Mainland Bridge

Trending

Chicago State University confirms Tinubu graduated from the school

APC leader, Bola Tinubu

JAMB announces date for 2022 UTME, DE registration

The Registrar of Joint Admission and Matriculation Board(JAMB), Prof Ishaq Oloyede (Eagle online)

NLC set for nationwide protest despite FG’s suspension of subsidy removal plan

NLC set for nationwide protest despite FG’s suspension of subsidy removal plan. [NLCHeadquarters]

NLC rejects proposed petrol price hike, says it’ll send many Nigerians to early graves

NLC rejects proposed petrol price hike, says it’ll send many Nigerians to early graves.