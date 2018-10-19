Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Local >

Type 2 Polio virus found in Bauchi – WHO

Type 2 Polio virus found in Bauchi – WHO

Dr Adamu Ningi, the WHO Bauchi State Coordinator, disclosed this at a meeting with the Emir of Bauchi, Alhaji Rilwanu Adamu, and the Chairman, Social Mobilisation on Immunisation and Emir of Dass, Alhaji Usman Othman, in Bauchi on Friday.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Rare polio type 2 ruins Nigeria's polio-free certification play Type 2 Polio virus found in Bauchi – WHO (Chicago Tribune)

Join the "sabi" clique. Don't miss a thing, get the latest updates to fuel your conversation daily

By signing up , you agree to our Privacy Policy and European users agree to the data transfer policy



Thank You! You have successfully subscribed to receive pulse.ng daily newsletter.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) says Circulating Vaccine-Derived Polio Virus Type 2 (cVDPV2) has been discovered in Bauchi State.

Dr Adamu Ningi, the WHO Bauchi State Coordinator, disclosed this at a meeting with the Emir of Bauchi, Alhaji Rilwanu Adamu, and the Chairman, Social Mobilisation on Immunisation and Emir of Dass, Alhaji Usman Othman, in Bauchi on Friday.

He said samples were collected from various locations on a monthly basis and it has been discovered that the polio virus type 2 was found at Gwallaga mosque area linking three wards of Makama B, Hardo and Dankade.

Represented by Dr Khalid Abubakar, the state coordinator attributed the new strain to non-compliance to immunisation schedules.

In Bauchi LGA, only 52 per cent of children are fully immunised, 29 per cent didn’t complete while 19 per cent have never been immunised.

“The latest strain of the virus are from isolated environmental samples collected from Gwallaga mosque area, Obonna Royal Hotel refuse site, Shafa bridge and FGGC drainage.

“The circulating vaccine derived polio virus is linked to the one earlier discovered in Hadejia, Jigawa State,” he said.

Also speaking, the state chairman, social mobilisation on immunisation, said the state has been without any reported case of polio for over five years.

Othman however regretted that it was unfortunate to record a new case despite efforts to prevent its resurgence from reported cases in Yobe and Jigawa states.

He noted that immunisation teams failed to report non-compliance cases in the past while supervision was poor.

The first class traditional ruler said the meeting was designed to engage the traditional institution and seek ways to contain the virus.

According to him, since the detection, WHO, UNICEF, the state government and traditional leaders have intensified efforts to check its spread.

In his remarks, the Emir of Bauchi emphasised the need for ward heads to always accompany house-to-house teams during immunisation plus days to avoid non-compliance.

While promising to support to eradicate the virus in his domain, Adamu however charged governments and the general public to intensify environmental sanitation and close supervision.

Speaking earlier, Dr Shakhawar Hossain, the UNICEF State Lead Communication Officer, said intense campaigns must be mounted and traditional leaders should be on ground to answer key questions on polio immunisation.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Read how 2 notorious cult leaders were shot dead during Lagos gang warbullet
2 2 notorious thugs reported dead following a clash in Bariga and its...bullet
3 EFCC secures remand order to keep Fayose in detention for 2 weeksbullet

Related Articles

WHO says Zika risk low in Pacific ahead of Meghan visit
APO Kennie-O Cold Chain Logistics from Nigeria Crowned Champion of Africa’s First Scaling Up Nutrition Pitch Competition
Stop testing virginity of women, it's human rights violation - UN
US tops WEF competitiveness ranking but obesity weighs on score
Opinion: Buhari, Atiku and the dwindling economy
Iran's new breed of charities on poverty frontline
Nepal rescuers retrieve bodies of nine climbers
Italians march against 'pro-life' Verona
U.S.-based Nigerian performs heart surgeries for 200 indigent Nigerians

Local

Osinbajo finally ends SARS
Osinbajo visits Bayelsa flood victims, says disaster is monumental
Kano Assembly moves to impeach Ganduje over $5m bribe for contracts
Resign to allow transparent investigation, CSOs tell Ganduje
Nigerians react as Buhari receives Ganduje at the Villa.
Nigerians react as Buhari receives Ganduje days after '$5m bribery videos'
Imported rice only fit for animals, buy Nigerian rice - Lai
Why Buhari engages with foreign media - Lai Muhammed
X
Advertisement