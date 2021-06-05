TwitterBan: Ozekhome says FG is trying to cover its atrocities from global exposure

The lawyer said the FG could as well “dissolve the Nigerian people which it has become so allergic to and no longer wants to see or hear about”.

Ozekhome said this after the FG announced the suspension of the microblogging site in a statement titled, ‘When A Tottering Government Twiddles Twitter’, on Friday, June 4, 2021.

The Federal Government has also ordered Telecom companies and Internet Service Providers in the country to block access to Twitter.

Reacting to the government’s decision, Ozekhome said, “Well, I am not surprised that the Federal Government has suspended Twitter operations in Nigeria. Are you? I have always said that this Government has a very thin skin for criticism. It is a government that cannot take punches, but delights in always giving punches to adversaries, real or imaginary.

“The Government knows that Nigerians now express their resentment and protest through Twitter, by telling the whole world how Nigeria has been turned into a corruption haven, and a sprawling field of butchery, extra-judicial executions, and slaughtering.

“Those in Government do not want the world to hear about their atrocities. So, they just gleefully tell the world that they have suspended Twitter and that they would soon license other OTT and social media operations. These people in Government know that Nigerians have been reaching out to the whole world, and they are very embarrassed that the breeze has been blowing, and the smelly backside of the fowl is always being opened for the whole world to see and smell its odorous side.

“This is the same Government that undeservedly rode to power using the same Twitter and other social media platforms it now detests.

“My humble appeal to this Government is that it should go further than this. It should actually suspend or dissolve the Nigerian people which it has become so allergic to and no longer wants to see or hear about. Then, it can now go ahead to elect or select another people in place of the present Nigerians who appear to have become a nuisance to it.

“I am greatly disappointed about this government round and round. I feel very sad as a Nigerian being led by a Government of one scandal per day.”

Meanwhile, many Nigerians have been skirting around the restriction by using Virtual Private Network to conceal their IP addresses and disguise their Nigerian location.