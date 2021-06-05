TwitterBan: Makinde appeals to FG to reverse its suspension of Twitter

The governor said the social media platform has gone beyond a medium of communication for many of hardworking Nigerians, saying it's also a source of livelihood for many of them.

On Friday, June 4, 2021, the Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed announced the suspension of Twitter, citing “the persistent use of the platform for activities that are capable of undermining Nigeria’s corporate existence.”

The announcement was made two days after Twitter took down a tweet in which President Muhammadu Buhari threatened to deal with secessionist agitators in the country.

The president had tweeted, “Many of those misbehaving today are too young to be aware of the destruction and loss of lives that occurred during the Nigerian Civil War. Those of us in the fields for 30 months, who went through the war, will treat them in the language they understand.”

In furtherance of the announcement, the Federal Government ordered Telecom companies and Internet Service Providers in the country to block access to Twitter.

Reacting to the order, Governor Makinde in a statement on Saturday, June 5, 2021, said Nigerian leaders should go beyond emotional reactions to issues and think about how their actions affect the people.

He said, “As leaders, we should go beyond emotional reactions to issues and think about how our actions will affect the people we lead and our international ratings socially and economically.

“Twitter has become the platform for young people and indeed all Nigerians to exercise their fundamental right to express and publish an opinion. They use the platform to complain, argue and give feedback to the government and its agencies who in turn, use these to improve policies. This is a fundamental point that should be kept in mind as we debate the necessity of this suspension.

“We should also remember that Twitter has gone beyond a source of communication for many of our hardworking youths in Nigeria. It has become a source of livelihood for many, irrespective of their political affiliations or religious leanings. Nigerian youths and digital communications organisations earn a living from being able to use the platform to post communications on behalf of their clients.

“Others who may not have physical stores also rely on Twitter to give visibility to their products and services.

“Furthermore, I believe the Federal Government should be actively interested in how certain policies and action will affect investor confidence. I, therefore, use this medium to appeal to the Federal Government to reverse this suspension for the greater good of Nigerians.”

Meanwhile, many Nigerians have been skirting around the restriction by using Virtual Private Network to conceal their IP addresses and disguise their Nigerian location.