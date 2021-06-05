FG yet to order MTN, Glo, Airtel, others to block Twitter

On Friday, June 4, 2021, the Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed announced the suspension of Twitter, citing “the persistent use of the platform for activities that are capable of undermining Nigeria’s corporate existence.”

The minister also said the Federal Government has directed the National Broadcasting Commission “to immediately commence the process of licensing all OTT and social media operations in Nigeria,” adding that the suspension of the microblogging site would take effect soon.

The government’s decision came two days after the social media company took down President Muhammadu Buhari’s ‘civil war’ threat to secessionist agitators in the country.

In his reaction to the unrest in the southeastern part of the country, the president had tweeted saying, “Many of those misbehaving today are too young to be aware of the destruction and loss of lives that occurred during the Nigerian Civil War. Those of us in the fields for 30 months, who went through the war, will treat them in the language they understand.”

But following widespread complaints about the tweet, Twitter took down Buhari’s tweet, saying it violated its rules.

Reacting to the removal of Buhari’s tweet on Twitter, the Minister of Information said the mission of the social media platform in Nigeria is suspicious.

The minister also accused the social media company of supporting an agenda against Nigeria.

However, hours after Mohammed announced the indefinite suspension of Twitter on Friday, the microblogging site remains up and running.

According to Punch, the Nigerian Communications Commission had yet to instruct the telecommunication service providers in the country to block Twitter’s URL.

A director with the NCC, who spoke on condition of anonymity told the newspaper that there had been no communication from the Federal Government on the suspension of Twitter.

The director said, “We, at the NCC, are waiting for a directive from the Federal Government to ask service providers to block the URL of Twitter. However, as of 6 pm, we have received no such directive. But how do they even intend to achieve that now that there is VPN?

“Look at it this way — blocking the URL is like putting an anti-virus into the system. And the VPN is like an anti-virus. Nigeria does not have a central Internet point and as such people will exploit the vulnerability inherent in each of the various networks to get to Twitter.”

Meanwhile, many Nigerians have been skirting around the restriction by using Virtual Private Network to conceal their IP addresses and disguise their Nigerian location.