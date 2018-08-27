Twitter reacts to Trump calling Buhari "lifeless"

news

According to an article in the Financial Times, US President Donald Trump called Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari a “lifeless president”.

The paragraphs that have got all of Nigeria talking read as follows: “Donald Trump will welcome Kenya’s Uhuru Kenyatta to the White House on Monday for what will be only the second one-on-one meeting the US president has held with an African leader since he took office last year.

“The first meeting with Nigeria’s ailing 75-year-old Muhammadu Buhari in April, ended with the US President telling aides he never wanted to meet someone so lifeless again, according to three people familiar with the matter”.

Trump and Buhari held bilateral talks at the White House on April 30, 2018.

Here are some Twitter reactions from Nigerians on Trump’s alleged “lifeless” comment.

Trump once allegedly added Nigeria to his list of 'shithole' countries. He was also reported to have said that people in Nigeria live in huts back home. The US President would later deny that he made those comments.

What are your thoughts on Trump's alleged "lifeless" remarks?