Twitter operations restored after Buhari lifts ban

It must be noted that as at the time of this report, the restoration has been partial as users of service providers other than MTN and Airtel still couldn't get access to the platform.

President Muhammadu Buhari had on Friday, June 4 2021, placed an embargo on Twitter operations in Nigeria over several allegations which include fueling of insecurity in the country.

The president's decision was greeted with wide condemnations from within and outside the shores as some adamant citizens resolved to using Virtual Private Network (VPN) to bypass the ban.

The federal government later reeled out certain pre-conditions that must be fulfilled by Twitter before it can be allowed to continue operations on Nigerian internet space.

Consequently, a committee was set up to interface with representatives of the site as both parties strive to wriggle out of the impasse.

After several teasing and endless updates on Twitter's compliance, the federal government on Wednesday, January 12, finally let go of the ban.