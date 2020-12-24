Hon Akin Alabi who represents the people of Egbeda/Ona-Ara constituency of Oyo State in the federal House of Representatives, is getting quite the backlash on social media platform, Twitter, for his health center project.

There's a provision for something called "constituency projects" in the nation's annual budget. This provision allows for lawmakers to erect a worthy project in their respective constituencies.

Hon Akin Alabi represents the people of Egbeda/Ona-Ara Federal Constituency in the House of Reps (Twitter/Akin Alabi) Twitter

The choice of project settled for by the lawmaker is usually one arrived at after consultative meetings with relevant stakeholders in the constituency.

On Wednesday, December 23, 2020, the legislator flaunted his own constituency project when he tweeted the following: "Almost done. Health Center, Ajiwogbo, Ibadan."

However, most Twitter users were far from impressed.

"Two consultants and one contractor on top this shed? Kai! SMH!!!!", wrote @tracer_watching.

@LANREWAJU_ wrote: "You mean in the whole of Oyo State, there is no consultants and contractors that could have done that project, they all had to come from Abuja. Interesting!"

For @Ogbeni_Peter: "Make he kuku convert the building to Nairabet shop. Since we are being unserious."

@Ezxmuoh wrote: "Oga Nairabet expected praise after putting up that picture? Because I don't understand what he was thinking by posting it."

And there was more:

It wasn't all knocks for the lawmaker and his health center, however. Some Twitter users who consider Alabi's health center the standard for such facilities in the country, chipped in with words of support and understanding:

"This is a PRIMARY HEALTHCARE CENTRE not a SECONDARY HEALTHCARE or TEACHING HOSPITAL. Primary healthcare is meant to give first aid to injured victims, give immunizations, take delivery of pregnant women but not complex cases. Most Primary healthcare in Nigeria are like this," wrote @Edward_Onoriode.

Akin Alabi is currently the top trend on Twitter Nigeria because of his health center photos.

What do you make of Alabi's health center? Do you have a better one from your representative in your constituency?