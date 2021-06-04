Twitter Ban: Falana says Nigerians will soon be restricted to NTA and FRCN

The lawyer said Nigerians will soon be restricted to watching and listening to the NTA and the FRCN respectively, adding that the government would soon ban international news networks like CNN, BBC, and Al Jazeera.

Falana said this shortly after the Federal Government announced that it had suspended Twitter indefinitely during a chat with Punch.

Falana said, “This act has confirmed the suspension of Chapter IV of the constitution. Very soon, Nigerians will be restricted to NTA and the FRCN as the only source of information. Media like Channels TV and others have been fined for embarrassing the government and they may be proscribed soon.

“The decision of the NBC to impose fines on media houses based on an illegally amended code of the Broadcasting Code. It is a rehearsal of the imminent proscription of local media organisations that publish anything considered defamatory or seditious by the government.

“With what has happened to Twitter, other media houses like CNN, BBC and Al Jazeera will also be suspended.”