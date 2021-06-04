RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Twitter Ban: Falana says Nigerians will soon be restricted to NTA and FRCN

Falana says FG will soon suspend other media houses like CNN, BBC and Al Jazeera.

Human rights lawyer, Femi Falana says Nigerians will soon be restricted to watching NTA.(SAN) [PM News Nigeria]
Femi Falana (SAN) [PM News Nigeria] Femi Falana accuses Buhari of nursing a third term bid (PM News Nigeria) Pulse Nigeria

Human rights lawyer, Femi Falana says the Federal Government’s suspension of Twitter shows that President Muhammadu Buhari has suspended Chapter IV of the 1999 Constitution.

The lawyer said Nigerians will soon be restricted to watching and listening to the NTA and the FRCN respectively, adding that the government would soon ban international news networks like CNN, BBC, and Al Jazeera.

Falana said this shortly after the Federal Government announced that it had suspended Twitter indefinitely during a chat with Punch.

Falana said, “This act has confirmed the suspension of Chapter IV of the constitution. Very soon, Nigerians will be restricted to NTA and the FRCN as the only source of information. Media like Channels TV and others have been fined for embarrassing the government and they may be proscribed soon.

“The decision of the NBC to impose fines on media houses based on an illegally amended code of the Broadcasting Code. It is a rehearsal of the imminent proscription of local media organisations that publish anything considered defamatory or seditious by the government.

“With what has happened to Twitter, other media houses like CNN, BBC and Al Jazeera will also be suspended.”

Nigerians have also mocked and criticised the Federal Government for suspending Twitter operations in Nigeria.

