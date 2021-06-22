Buhari sets up committee to discuss with Twitter on ban

The Buhari-led federal government suspended the operations of Twitter in Nigeria, citing the "persistent use of the platform for activities that are capable of undermining Nigeria's corporate existence."

The team that will engage Twitter with a view to finding common grounds, is chaired by the Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed.

Other members are the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami; Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Isa Pantami; Minister of Foreign Affairs Geoffrey Onyeama; Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola; Minister of State for Labour and Employment Festus Keyamo and "other relevant government agencies."

A statement from the federal government says: "following the indefinite suspension of its operations in Nigeria, for activities that are capable of undermining Nigeria's corporate existence, Twitter wrote to President Buhari seeking to engage with the federal government over the suspension with a view to charting a path forward."