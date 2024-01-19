ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Tunji-Ojo orders 35% recruitment slot for women into paramilitary agencies

Nurudeen Shotayo

The Minister said the move was in line with the agenda of President Tinubu to elevate women's participation in crucial sectors to at least 35%.

Interior Minister, Olubunmi-Tunji-Ojo.
Interior Minister, Olubunmi-Tunji-Ojo.

Recommended articles

The development followed a review of the guidelines for recruitment into the Civil Defence, Correctional, Fire and Immigration Services Board (CDCFIB) by the Federal Government to accommodate more women.

Disclosing this in a post on his X (formerly Twitter) account on the evening of Friday, January 19, 2024, the Minister said the directive comes into effect with the ongoing recruitment into the Federal Fire Service.

He noted that the policy was in line with President Bola Tinubu's agenda to elevate women's participation in crucial sectors to at least 35%.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Today, as the Chairman of the Civil Defence, Correctional, Fire and Immigration Services Board (CDCFIB), I approved the allocation of a substantial 35% recruitment slot for women into agencies under the Ministry of Interior, beginning from the on-going recruitment into the Federal Fire Service," he said.

"This strategic decision aligns with the #RenewedHope agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu (GCFR) to elevate women's participation in crucial sectors to at least 35%," the Minister added.

Speaking after a meeting of the board of CDCFIB earlier in the day, Tunji-Ojo, represented by the Secretary of the Board, Ja’afaru Ahmed, said the ongoing recruitment into the Federal Fire would be done based on professionalism, gender mainstreaming, and Federal Character principles.

There have been several calls for the federal government to adopt and implement the 35% Affirmative Action (AA), which seeks to increase opportunities for Nigerian women in politics and governance.

Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo is a journalist with special interest in politics, sports, and digital marketing. You can hit him up via nurudeen.shotayo@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Hotel claims its manager dies of heart attack caused by Ibadan explosion

Hotel claims its manager dies of heart attack caused by Ibadan explosion

Tunji-Ojo orders 35% recruitment slot for women into paramilitary agencies

Tunji-Ojo orders 35% recruitment slot for women into paramilitary agencies

Lagos council to unveil 200 electric mini-cabs in March

Lagos council to unveil 200 electric mini-cabs in March

We're gathering intelligence on kidnapping gangs operating in FCT - Military

We're gathering intelligence on kidnapping gangs operating in FCT - Military

Man facing ₦19m land fraud allegation fails to show up in court

Man facing ₦19m land fraud allegation fails to show up in court

3 top terrorists’ commanders, 43 others killed in 1 week as military goes hard

3 top terrorists’ commanders, 43 others killed in 1 week as military goes hard

Muslims in Plateau hold thanksgiving prayers over Mutfwang’s Supreme Court victory

Muslims in Plateau hold thanksgiving prayers over Mutfwang’s Supreme Court victory

Zolon Healthcare committed to bridging the gap in Nigeria's paediatric care

Zolon Healthcare committed to bridging the gap in Nigeria's paediatric care

Wike announces arrest of bandits' informants in FCT

Wike announces arrest of bandits' informants in FCT

Pulse Sports

Anthony Joshua vs Francis Ngannou: Nigerian and Cameroon stars have face off in London

Anthony Joshua vs Francis Ngannou: Nigerian and Cameroon stars have face off in London

AFCON 2023: Osimhen's girlfriend sparks controversy as she chooses Cameroon over Nigeria ahead of Equatorial Guinea clash

AFCON 2023: Osimhen's girlfriend sparks controversy as she chooses Cameroon over Nigeria ahead of Equatorial Guinea clash

AFCON 2023: Kelechi Iheanacho pictured in training ahead of Nigeria’s crucial clash with Ivory Coast

AFCON 2023: Kelechi Iheanacho pictured in training ahead of Nigeria’s crucial clash with Ivory Coast

AFCON 2023: Super Eagles players bow down to Jay-Jay Okocha after Equatorial Guinea draw

AFCON 2023: Super Eagles players bow down to Jay-Jay Okocha after Equatorial Guinea draw

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

JKIA

Roysambu murder: Nigerian national arrested at JKIA after attempting to flee the country

Governor Alex Otti of Abia State. [Twitter:@alexottiofr]

PSC Commissioner urges Gov Otti to maintain adequate security in the state

DRTS demolishes shops, eateries, illegal structures in taxi ranks in Abuja [NAN]

DRTS demolishes shops, eateries, illegal structures in taxi ranks in Abuja

We're proud of our judiciary - Kano residents laud Supreme Court verdict [Daily Trust]

We're proud of our judiciary - Kano residents celebrate Supreme Court verdict