Tunji-Ojo orders 35% recruitment slot for women into paramilitary agencies

The development followed a review of the guidelines for recruitment into the Civil Defence, Correctional, Fire and Immigration Services Board (CDCFIB) by the Federal Government to accommodate more women.

Disclosing this in a post on his X (formerly Twitter) account on the evening of Friday, January 19, 2024, the Minister said the directive comes into effect with the ongoing recruitment into the Federal Fire Service.

He noted that the policy was in line with President Bola Tinubu's agenda to elevate women's participation in crucial sectors to at least 35%.

"Today, as the Chairman of the Civil Defence, Correctional, Fire and Immigration Services Board (CDCFIB), I approved the allocation of a substantial 35% recruitment slot for women into agencies under the Ministry of Interior, beginning from the on-going recruitment into the Federal Fire Service," he said.

"This strategic decision aligns with the #RenewedHope agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu (GCFR) to elevate women's participation in crucial sectors to at least 35%," the Minister added.

Speaking after a meeting of the board of CDCFIB earlier in the day, Tunji-Ojo, represented by the Secretary of the Board, Ja’afaru Ahmed, said the ongoing recruitment into the Federal Fire would be done based on professionalism, gender mainstreaming, and Federal Character principles.