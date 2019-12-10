Former Chairman of the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), Babatunde Fowler had sought to be reappointed after the expiration of his tenure in office.

As reported by Punch, in a letter written to the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, Fowler highlighted what the revenue agency achieved under his leadership, as he sought to be reappointed.

As described by the presidency, Buhari nominated a renowned tax consultant to succeed Fowler. [Today.ng]

The letter dated Monday, December 9, 2019, was titled: ‘Re: Notification of Expiration of Tenure as Executive Chairman, Federal Inland Revenue Service,' and it read; “I write to notify the Secretary to the Government of the Federation that my first tenure as the Executive Chairman of the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) ends today 9th of December, 2019.

“In view of the above, I wish to present myself for reappointment for a second term. This is consistent with the provisions of the FIRS Establishment Act 2007 and would grant me the opportunity to consolidate and build on the achievements we have recorded in the past four years.

“Please find attached the highlights of my achievements during my first tenure in office.

“I would like to put on record my gratitude to Mr. President for the opportunity to serve the nation. I am also thankful for your support in the course of the discharge of my duties. Please accept as always, the assurance of my highest regards.”

Recall that Nami was on Monday, appointed to replace Fowler as the FIRS Chairman.

In a statement signed by Garba Shehu, the Senior Special Assistant to the President, it was disclosed that the president approved the composition of a new board for the FIRS, which is subject to senate confirmation.