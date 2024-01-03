ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

TUC urges FG to implement agreements reached with organised labour in 2023

News Agency Of Nigeria

Osifo said that a new National Minimum Wage must be negotiated, and implemented, and if further delayed in the year, arrears must be paid.

Osifo said that a new National Minimum Wage must be negotiated, and implemented, and if further delayed in the year, arrears must be paid. [Presidency]
Osifo said that a new National Minimum Wage must be negotiated, and implemented, and if further delayed in the year, arrears must be paid. [Presidency]

Recommended articles

Festus Osifo, TUC President, said this in a 2024 New Year message jointly signed by Nuhu Toro, Secretary General of the union on Wednesday in Abuja.

The message is titled, ”Our hope not renewed yet.”

Osifo said the TUC had in 2023 strived to ensure that social dialogue with the federal government prevailed, but they have failed to implement simple basic agreements with Labour.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said that labour had insisted that the Oct. 2, 2023 agreements between them and the administration be notarised by the court.

“However, the government has serially violated the agreements. For instance, Item Two states clearly that: “A minimum wage committee shall be inaugurated within one month from the date of this agreement.”

“Today, three months after, no such committee has been set up and this is our experience with this government in at least two previous agreements reached in June.

“TUC has resolved to demand of the Tinubu administration that in 2024, all agreements between labour and government should be implemented.

“This includes the payment of the monthly N35,000 Wage Award to Public Servants in the Local Government, State and Federal services.

ADVERTISEMENT

“These must be implemented until a new National Minimum Wage is implemented,” he said.

Osifo said that a new National Minimum Wage must be negotiated, and implemented, and if further delayed in the year, arrears must be paid.

He noted that Inflation, which was running at 28.20 per cent, must be drastically reduced to the Sub-Saharan African regional average of 9.4 per cent.

The TUC president urged the governments at state and federal levels to stop the unnecessary, economically unwise and unpatriotic tradition of taking loans.

“This is especially when these loans only end up being used to purchase thousands of expensive jeeps for legislators, pampered members of the Executive and their spouses, among others,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

He urged the government to stop its ill-advised devaluation of the national currency, which is precipitating the collapse of local industries which need foreign exchange to import raw materials.

Osifo added that this has led to mega inflation in the import-dependent economy.

The TUC president also called for the stoppage of the sale of the Naira in the streets due to the Central Bank-induced scarcity.

Osifo added that this was possible, provided the government ensured an adequate supply of Naira notes in the banking system.

He also called for a drastic reduction in the price of PMS to repair the damage done to the economy and ensure local production of refined products.

ADVERTISEMENT

Osifo said that the security of Nigerians should be the yardstick with which to determine whether military, security chiefs and others should remain in office or be replaced.

He urged Tinubu to sanction officials for serious security breaches such as the December 2023 massacres in Plateau.

He said Community Policing should be prioritised alongside the mobilisation of the citizenry to defend themselves against bandits, among others.

“The Year 2024 holds a lot of promise for us all provided Nigerians as a people would unite and assert our authority over all powers.

“These include the Nigerian ruling class manning all branches, levels, institutions and organs of government,” he said.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Plateau needs permanent solution to killings, not palliatives – APC Senator

Plateau needs permanent solution to killings, not palliatives – APC Senator

Adeleke says 2024 critical, threatens removal of underperforming appointees

Adeleke says 2024 critical, threatens removal of underperforming appointees

Security expert demands speedy trial, summary execution of terrorists

Security expert demands speedy trial, summary execution of terrorists

Some 87,000 undocumented migrants arrested in Moroccan borders in 2023

Some 87,000 undocumented migrants arrested in Moroccan borders in 2023

Each student gets ₦50k as Sokoto lawmaker disburses ₦142m to 2,840 indigenes

Each student gets ₦50k as Sokoto lawmaker disburses ₦142m to 2,840 indigenes

Tinubu determined to give Nigeria world-class education, healthcare - Gbajabiamila

Tinubu determined to give Nigeria world-class education, healthcare - Gbajabiamila

Love me like you loved Akeredolu, Aiyedatiwa begs Ondo traditional rulers

Love me like you loved Akeredolu, Aiyedatiwa begs Ondo traditional rulers

TUC urges FG to implement agreements reached with organised labour in 2023

TUC urges FG to implement agreements reached with organised labour in 2023

Senator Magnus Abe dumps SDP for APC to support Tinubu in Rivers

Senator Magnus Abe dumps SDP for APC to support Tinubu in Rivers

Pulse Sports

'Perfect woman' - Victor Osimhen's Oyinbo girlfriend Stefanie Ladewig sets tongues wagging with last Instagram post of 2023

'Perfect woman' - Victor Osimhen's Oyinbo girlfriend Stefanie Ladewig sets tongues wagging with last Instagram post of 2023

From The Redeemed Church to Club: Victor Osimhen parties hard in the early hours of New Year celebrations

From The Redeemed Church to Club: Victor Osimhen parties hard in the early hours of New Year celebrations

AFCON 2023: Nigeria national football team – Guide, key players, lineup, prediction

AFCON 2023: Nigeria national football team – Guide, key players, lineup, prediction

[WATCH] Sha'Carri Richardson's 'baddie' vibes showing her different face cards

[WATCH] Sha'Carri Richardson's 'baddie' vibes showing her different face cards

Super Eagles AFCON team: Ahmed Musa leads 25 Nigerian players selected to Côte d'Ivoire

Super Eagles AFCON team: Ahmed Musa leads 25 Nigerian players selected to Côte d'Ivoire

Osimhen parties with Oshoala, Alozie and Super Eagles stars while Napoli struggle again

Osimhen parties with Oshoala, Alozie and Super Eagles stars while Napoli struggle again

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Nigeria to begin passport application automation on January 8

Nigeria to begin passport application automation on January 8 - Minister

Gov Babajide Sanwo-Olu. [Twitter:@jidesanwoolu]

Lagos govt to deliver re-modeled Teslim Balogun Stadium, 4 others in 2024

Police rescue Kaduna couple from getting kidnapped

Police rescue Kaduna couple from getting kidnapped

Na’Abba cared about unity, progress of Nigeria - Obi mourns late Speaker [NAN]

Na’Abba cared about unity, progress of Nigeria - Obi mourns late Speaker