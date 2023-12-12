TUC tells FG to clear delays around ₦35,000 wage award

In a press conference following the National Executive Council meeting on Tuesday, December 12, 2023, Osifo expressed concern over delays in the disbursement of the palliative funds, emphasising the need for prompt action.

The ₦35,000 wage award was announced by President Bola Tinubu on October 1, intended as a six-month relief measure to cushion the impact of fuel subsidy removal.

This initiative resulted from negotiations between the Federal Government and organised labor, aiming to support workers during a transitional period.

ADVERTISEMENT

Osifo highlighted that while the initial payment was made promptly, subsequent disbursements had not been forthcoming since October. He urged the government to remove any existing bottlenecks, stressing that citizens were not willing to accept excuses for the delayed wage award.

"We want them to remove all the bottlenecks that are being experienced today regarding the wage award and to continuously pay," Osifo stated.

Addressing state governments, Osifo commended those that had committed to paying the ₦35,000 wage award and urged others to follow suit. He also called on the private sector to fulfill their obligations in this regard.

During the National Executive Council meeting, Osifo expressed skepticism and concern regarding the recent budget submitted by President Tinubu to the National Assembly. He highlighted the escalating national debt and the growing deficit in this year's budget.

"The amount of money we require to service the debt is not catching up with our national revenue, and this is problematic," Osifo stated, calling for swift government intervention.

ADVERTISEMENT

Osifo underscored the prevailing hardship faced by the people and called on governments at all levels to reconsider their approach, stating, "The situation where governments are asking Nigerians to keep tightening their belts while they are living in affluence is not acceptable."

Regarding legal matters, Osifo urged the Minister of Labour and Employment, Simon Lalong, to seek input from organised labor before submitting proposals related to law review and issues pertaining to pension and unionisation in the hotel sector to the Federal Executive Council.