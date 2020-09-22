The Trade Union Congress of Nigeria (TUC) says it has postponed its planned nationwide protest scheduled for September 23 till September 28.

Its Chairman, Lagos State Council, Mr Gbenga Ekundayo, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday in Lagos that the union decided to postpone it in order to hold a unified protest with the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC).

Ekundayo said that the Federal Government and organised labour were yet to reach an agreement as regard the price of electricity and petrol, being the subject of disagreement.

"TUC's ultimatum ended today (September 22); meanwhile, NLC's ultimatum will end on September 28.

"So, those are two ultimatum, and the labour movement should not work that way; so, we have to harmonise our moves together.

"At the national level, it was agreed that we collapse together, instead of starting something now and another joining.

"It was agreed that we all wait till September 28," he said.

NAN reports that TUC had on September 14 issued a seven-day ultimatum to the government to reverse the hike in electricity and petrol price.