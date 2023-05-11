No civil servant in Cross River promoted in 7 years

TUC Chairman, Monday Ogbodum, addressed newsmen regarding the welfare of workers under Ben Ayade’s eight-year administration, highlighting that aside from regular payment of salaries and pensions, workers had experienced substandard welfare under the current government.

Ogbodum revealed that the most recent gratuity payment to retirees occurred in 2014, and promotions for workers since 2016 had not been fully implemented.

He further reported that a committee established by the government to oversee the payment of gratuities had become dormant after the initial release of N200 million from January to April 2022. This amount did not cover all retirees in March 2014, and no further funding has been provided, according to Ogbodum.

ADVERTISEMENT

In light of this situation, the payment of gratuities to state retirees from April 2014 and local government workers from 2012 remains outstanding. Ogbodum further noted that annual incremental rates for workers, which used to be a cause for celebration, were no longer being honoured by the government, despite a previously signed Memorandum of Understanding (MoU).

Additionally, salaries were deducted from workers for the purpose of computer procurement, yet some workers had still not received their computers. The committee mandated to determine any outstanding liabilities as detailed in the MoU has not yet been established by the government, as highlighted by the TUC chairman.