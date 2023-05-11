The sports category has moved to a new website.
Check it out here!
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

No civil servant in Cross River promoted in 7 years

Ima Elijah

TUC speaks up on substandard welfare under Ben Ayade's government

Ben Ayade of Cross River State [Daily Post]
Ben Ayade of Cross River State [Daily Post]

Recommended articles

TUC Chairman, Monday Ogbodum, addressed newsmen regarding the welfare of workers under Ben Ayade’s eight-year administration, highlighting that aside from regular payment of salaries and pensions, workers had experienced substandard welfare under the current government.

Ogbodum revealed that the most recent gratuity payment to retirees occurred in 2014, and promotions for workers since 2016 had not been fully implemented.

He further reported that a committee established by the government to oversee the payment of gratuities had become dormant after the initial release of N200 million from January to April 2022. This amount did not cover all retirees in March 2014, and no further funding has been provided, according to Ogbodum.

ADVERTISEMENT

In light of this situation, the payment of gratuities to state retirees from April 2014 and local government workers from 2012 remains outstanding. Ogbodum further noted that annual incremental rates for workers, which used to be a cause for celebration, were no longer being honoured by the government, despite a previously signed Memorandum of Understanding (MoU).

Additionally, salaries were deducted from workers for the purpose of computer procurement, yet some workers had still not received their computers. The committee mandated to determine any outstanding liabilities as detailed in the MoU has not yet been established by the government, as highlighted by the TUC chairman.

Ogbodum, who also serves as the State Chairman of the Senior Civil Servants Association of Nigeria, urged the incoming administration of Bassey Otu to prioritise workers’ welfare in order to address the existing challenges faced by civil servants in the state.

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Bauchi govt. secures ₦‎3.4bn housing loan

Bauchi govt. secures ₦‎3.4bn housing loan

FG allocates ₦22.4bn for inmate feeding in correctional centres

FG allocates ₦22.4bn for inmate feeding in correctional centres

Lagos Govt arraigns Eze Ndigbo of Ajao Estate for alleged terrorism

Lagos Govt arraigns Eze Ndigbo of Ajao Estate for alleged terrorism

No civil servant in Cross River promoted in 7 years

No civil servant in Cross River promoted in 7 years

Supreme Court adjourns Nnamdi Kanu’s case until September 14

Supreme Court adjourns Nnamdi Kanu’s case until September 14

Court adjourns Atiku’s petition challenging Tinubu’s victory to next week

Court adjourns Atiku’s petition challenging Tinubu’s victory to next week

FG assures continuation of projects under Tinubu's administration

FG assures continuation of projects under Tinubu's administration

BVN has no expiry date - CBN

BVN has no expiry date - CBN

BREAKING: Atiku makes appearance at Court

BREAKING: Atiku makes appearance at Court

Pulse Sports

Erling Haaland's father evicted from VIP box for insulting fans after his son failed to score in Champions League clash

Erling Haaland's father evicted from VIP box for insulting fans after his son failed to score in Champions League clash

Giannis Antetokounmpo tired of disrespect shaves his hair ahead of new season

Giannis Antetokounmpo tired of disrespect shaves his hair ahead of new season

Ndidi is better than Rice - Nigerians urge Arsenal to go for Super Eagles midfielder

Ndidi is better than Rice - Nigerians urge Arsenal to go for Super Eagles midfielder

AC Milan legend backs Osimhen for World best

AC Milan legend backs Osimhen for World best

U-17 AFCON: Golden Eaglets to play Burkina Faso in QF following Cameroon's elimination

U-17 AFCON: Golden Eaglets to play Burkina Faso in QF following Cameroon's elimination

Super Falcons captain Onome Ebi put curves on display to celebrate 40th birthday

Super Falcons captain Onome Ebi put curves on display to celebrate 40th birthday

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Ike Ekweremadu and David Nwamini Ukpo.

I'm scared to return to Nigeria - Ekweremadu's victim begs to stay in UK

Senator Ike Ekweremadu and his ailing daughter, Sonia. [Vanguard]

I feel guilty for my parents conviction - Ekweremadu's daughter speaks out

Jordan Demay was a 17 year old high school football star [The US Sun]

3 Nigerians arrested for sexual exploitation, causing death of American teen

Tyre bursts into flames as plane crash lands at Abuja airport.

BREAKING: Tyre bursts into flames as plane crash lands at Abuja airport