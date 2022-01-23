TUC gives conditions FG must meet before subsidy can be removed

The communique was issued at the end of the National Executive Council (NEC) meeting of the union.

According to the TUC NEC-in-Session, after exhaustive deliberations, resolved that the Federal and State Governments should put in place measures to ameliorate the suffering of the people through food security and infrastructural development.

”The proposal by the National Council of State on the final removal of subsidy on Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) as from June 2022, should take into consideration the attendant economic impact on the masses.

”There must be assurances that refineries are fully overhauled and the establishment of modular refineries encouraged,” it said.

The NEC-in-session also acknowledged the giant stride in rice production through various interventions of the Buhari administration.

It said the Federal Government should ensure that price of rice in the market becomes affordable to the common man in order to justify the rice revolution policy of the administration.

It also said the Federal Government must exhibit the political will in its economic diversification programmes with major focus on agricultural production.

It said that the development of the agricultural value chain can create mass employment and put the country on the path of economic recovery and prosperity.

NEC-in-session also noted that the privatisation of the power sector should be reviewed since the contracts have expired to ensure viability, job security and effectiveness of the sector.

”NEC-in-Session insists that Federal Government must ensure that these conditions are on ground.

”They include the revitalisation of existing refineries, establishment of new ones, including modular refineries, effective policing of boarders to stem the rate of petroleum products smuggling among others are implemented,” it said.

NEC-in-session further enjoined Congress members nationwide to obtain their Permanent Voters Cards (PVCs) and ensure active participation in the democratic process ahead of 2023 general elections.

It said that members are also urged to support the Political Commission of the Congress in creating groundswell awareness for providing leadership alternatives that deliver on democratic dividends and transformative governance to the people.

”NEC-in-Session has mandated the Congress, led by the President, to take all necessary steps to ensure that these conditions are met before subsidy is removed.