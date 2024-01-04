ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

TUC denounces 2024 budget as favouring elite, neglecting wider population

Ima Elijah

TUC condemned the lavish displays of wealth by some members of the political class.

Festus Osifo, TUC President. [The Cable]
Festus Osifo, TUC President. [The Cable]

Recommended articles

In a press release issued today, January 04, 2023, President Comrade Festus Osifo and Secretary General Comrade Nuhu Toro expressed disappointment, underscoring the budget's total allocation of ₦28.7 trillion.

The TUC leaders argued that despite this substantial figure, the provisions fall short of addressing the critical economic challenges faced by ordinary Nigerians.

A primary concern raised by the TUC was the allocation of ₦8.25 trillion for debt servicing, a move they deemed inadequate in addressing the pressing needs of the citizens.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Congress criticised the budget's disproportionate focus on recurrent expenditure at ₦9.92 trillion compared to capital expenditure at ₦8.7 trillion, contending that this imbalance hinders economic growth and poverty alleviation.

The budget’s structure seems tailored to serve the interests of the ruling class, neglecting the pressing needs of the wider population,” emphasised the TUC's release.

Highlighting concerns about the economic struggles faced by ordinary citizens, the TUC condemned the lavish displays of wealth by some members of the political class.

They pointed to the high unemployment rate, pervasive poverty, and associated social and security risks as urgent issues requiring immediate attention.

The TUC's statement called for a shift in policy focus, urging immediate measures to address inflation, currency devaluation, high fuel prices, and the nation’s overreliance on imports. Furthermore, they demanded stricter measures to curb unnecessary government loans and frivolous spending by officials.

ADVERTISEMENT

Stating the necessity for implementing labor agreements, the TUC advocated for the prompt payment of the ₦35,000 Wage Award to public servants and a comprehensive review of the national minimum wage.

The Congress concluded their statement by urging the government to prioritise the welfare of the broader population over the interests of the ruling class.

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Retired colonel accuses Buhari of hindering anti-terrorism fight in his tenure

Retired colonel accuses Buhari of hindering anti-terrorism fight in his tenure

Reno Omokri wants Tinubu to ban sports betting apps to improve naira

Reno Omokri wants Tinubu to ban sports betting apps to improve naira

PDP Benue says it is unperturbed by defection of its officials to APC

PDP Benue says it is unperturbed by defection of its officials to APC

Former Sierra Leone President Ernest Koroma granted asylum in Nigeria

Former Sierra Leone President Ernest Koroma granted asylum in Nigeria

NAF postpones 2024 recruitment attitude test for Trades, Non-Tradesmen/women to January 13

NAF postpones 2024 recruitment attitude test for Trades, Non-Tradesmen/women to January 13

Gbajabiamila’s record in National Assembly can’t be matched - Speaker

Gbajabiamila’s record in National Assembly can’t be matched - Speaker

Wike appointed 15 out of 16 commissioners for Fubara, controls state jets - Ikuli

Wike appointed 15 out of 16 commissioners for Fubara, controls state jets - Ikuli

Aiyadatiwa promises to collaborate with south west governors for continued Amotekun initiative

Aiyadatiwa promises to collaborate with south west governors for continued Amotekun initiative

Nigeria Customs Service generates ₦52.7 billion in Kano, Jigawa in 2023

Nigeria Customs Service generates ₦52.7 billion in Kano, Jigawa in 2023

Pulse Sports

'Perfect woman' - Victor Osimhen's Oyinbo girlfriend Stefanie Ladewig sets tongues wagging with last Instagram post of 2023

'Perfect woman' - Victor Osimhen's Oyinbo girlfriend Stefanie Ladewig sets tongues wagging with last Instagram post of 2023

From The Redeemed Church to Club: Victor Osimhen parties hard in the early hours of New Year celebrations

From The Redeemed Church to Club: Victor Osimhen parties hard in the early hours of New Year celebrations

AFCON 2023: Nigeria national football team – Guide, key players, lineup, prediction

AFCON 2023: Nigeria national football team – Guide, key players, lineup, prediction

[WATCH] Sha'Carri Richardson's 'baddie' vibes showing her different face cards

[WATCH] Sha'Carri Richardson's 'baddie' vibes showing her different face cards

Super Eagles AFCON team: Ahmed Musa leads 25 Nigerian players selected to Côte d'Ivoire

Super Eagles AFCON team: Ahmed Musa leads 25 Nigerian players selected to Côte d'Ivoire

Osimhen parties with Oshoala, Alozie and Super Eagles stars while Napoli struggle again

Osimhen parties with Oshoala, Alozie and Super Eagles stars while Napoli struggle again

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Nigeria to begin passport application automation on January 8

Nigeria to begin passport application automation on January 8 - Minister

Zamfara State Governor, Dauda Lawal. [TVC]

Gov Lawal approves 13th month salaries for state, local govt workers

INEC promotes 5,196 staff members nationwide [Leadership News]

INEC promotes 5,196 staff members nationwide

Nigeria Population Commission (NPC) [Channels Television]

NPC registers 424,302 births in Gombe, laments reluctance to register deaths