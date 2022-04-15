RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Tuberculosis: Infected people shouldn't sleep in same room with loved ones - Expert

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

Dr Rasheed Odunola, the Director, Health Services, University of Ilorin Teaching Hospital (UITH), has advised people with Tuberculosis (TB) to avoid sleeping in the same room with their loved ones.

Tuberculosis patient
Tuberculosis patient

Odunola, who gave this advice while speaking with newsmen at the university on Friday, said this would reduce the chances of infecting other members of the family.

Recommended articles

He encouraged TB patients to protect their family, friends and loved ones by staying at home and avoiding sleeping in the same room with others.

The expert explained that it is important to ventilate the room and always use a tissue to cover their mouth anytime they sneeze or cough.

“There is need for them to wear a face mask when around other people, especially during the first three weeks of treatment,” he said.

Odunola also advised on early diagnosis and treatment as the most potent way to curb the spread of TB.

He appealed to the people to immediately visit the hospital for proper diagnosis and treatment once they observe symptoms such as unexplained weight loss, fever, persistent cough, general feeling of fatigue and whenever they are exposed to TB.

“A person may develop this preventable disease after inhaling Mycobacterium tuberculosis which can be spread to others through the air droplets.

”When a person with TB talks, sneezes, coughs, laughs or spits,” he said.

The medical expert also advised cigarette smokers to quit smoking, adding that smoking cigarettes and other forms of smoking increases the risk of developing TB.

He warned that the habit of smoking makes treatment of TB harder.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Falana asks FG to grant presidential pardon to petty thieves

Falana asks FG to grant presidential pardon to petty thieves

LCC suspends tolling resumption at Lekki-Ikoyi Link Bridge

LCC suspends tolling resumption at Lekki-Ikoyi Link Bridge

Gunmen attack: INEC suspends voter registration at 54 centres in Imo

Gunmen attack: INEC suspends voter registration at 54 centres in Imo

NSCDC arrests 8 tanker drivers for allegedly transporting fake diesel

NSCDC arrests 8 tanker drivers for allegedly transporting fake diesel

Tuberculosis: Infected people shouldn't sleep in same room with loved ones - Expert

Tuberculosis: Infected people shouldn't sleep in same room with loved ones - Expert

Taraba politicians jubilate at the release of Jolly Nyame from prison

Taraba politicians jubilate at the release of Jolly Nyame from prison

Umahi suspends Permanent Secretary for extorting money from civil servants

Umahi suspends Permanent Secretary for extorting money from civil servants

FGM: O-Shot therapy can make genitally mutilated females enjoy s*x

FGM: O-Shot therapy can make genitally mutilated females enjoy s*x

Buhari salutes Dr Yemi Ogunbiyi at 75

Buhari salutes Dr Yemi Ogunbiyi at 75

Trending

Ngige says he’s tired of ASUU going on strike every time it disagrees with FG

Chris-Ngige (PMNewsNG)

EFCC arrests Anambra's ex-First Lady, Ebelechukwu Obiano

Mrs Ebelechukwu Obiano, ther former first lady of Anambra state (Premium TIMES)

Simon Harry dies 7 months after his appointment as Statistician-General of the Federation

Statistician-General of the Federation, Dr Simon Harry. [Tribune]

Miyetti Allah kicks as bandits kill Chairman in Abuja

National secretary of the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN), Usman Baba-Ngelzarma