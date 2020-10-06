Mr Andrew Kumapayi, Sector Commander, Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Anambra, made this known in Awka on Tuesday.

Kumapayi told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that the accident occurred at about 11.00p.m.

According to him, the accident was as a result of road obstruction caused by a bus that broke down without putting on a “C-caution’’ sign to alert and prevent other vehicles from ramming into it.

He said that five male adults were involved in the accident, while two of them died in the crash.

“The crash involved a green Mitsubishi bus with registration number JJT943XA and a truck with registration number FGG612 YG.

“According to reports, the commercial bus broke down on the road and the driver did not put a ‘C-caution’ sign to alert and prevent other vehicles from ramming into them.

“The truck, however, rammed into the broken down bus and fatally hit and killed the conductor and a passenger who were pushing the bus.

“Two other passengers in the bus also sustained some degrees of injuries.

“The victims were taken to Toronto Hospital, Onitsha, by FRSC rescue team from Onitsha Unit Command in collaboration with the police in Onitsha.

“The corpses were deposited at the morgue in the hospital,” he said.

While condoling with the families of the deceased, Kumapayi advised motorists to ensure that they have the warning triangle or C-caution sign to warn other road users whenever their vehicles broke down.

“It is advisable to be in possession of a pair of caution sign such that one is placed 100 metres approaching the spot.

“Then, the second one, about 50 metres to the vehicle when a vehicle breaks down on the expressway,” he said.